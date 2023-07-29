7 Scots Reservists help repair WWI trench at Gordon Highlanders Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

7 Scots Reservists help repair WWI trench at Gordon Highlanders Museum

The reservist battalion, based at the Gordon Barracks, is carrying out a training day at the museum.

By Lottie Hood
Reservists in the trench
Reservists from 7 Scots Royal Regiment of Scotland, based at Gordon Barracks, Aberdeen, at work repairing the trenches exhibit at the Gordon Highlanders Museum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When most people are out enjoying their Saturday afternoons, a group of reservists are getting their hands dirty.

Reservists from 7 Scots Royal Regiment of Scotland, are deep in the trenches today – literally.

The team, based at the Gordon Barracks, is carrying out a training day at the famous Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Using the museum’s replica World War I trench, the soldiers are getting a very “practical” training day, while helping repair any deteriorated sandbags.

Troops repairing sandbags
Rngr George Phillips and Pte Katie Black at work on the trench. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘It’s better than PowerPoint’

The reservist battalion made up of members from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are what could be classed as “part-time military”.

They carry out training one evening a week and one weekend a month.

Today, the troops have returned to a site that they share a strong affiliation with and can trace a lot of their heritage back to.

Cpt Hawke, 36, said the training day idea had come following a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

He said: “We’ve been to museum before to visit it and when we saw that the sandbags needed a bit of repair we decided this would be an excellent opportunity to turn this into a lesson.

Regiment in the trench
Cap Hawke said the repairs made for the ideal training day for the troops. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“So we’re conducting a lesson while we’re repairing the trenches and they get their trenches repaired and I get a really good environment to deliver my lesson in.

“The trench itself is in excellent condition but some of the sandbags have just deteriorated over the years so we’re just repairing the sandbags.

“This is among the best training aids I’ve got because it’s a practical delivery of the lesson – far better than PowerPoint.”

Enjoying ‘getting their hands dirty’

While this may not be some people’s idea of a summer weekend, Cpt Hawke said this was actually a welcome break for many of the soldiers from their civilian jobs.

Everyone from police constables to Pilate instructors were taking part in working in the trenches and mud today.

“I think the troops appreciate it’s a practical lesson,” he said. “They really enjoy going out and getting their hands dirty.

Troops repairing sandbags
Museum assistant, Darren Sharp, said the repairing of sandbags is hard work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“This is their chance to be a reservist do the military skills on their own time.”

Former Gordon Highlander and museum assistant Darren Sharp said they were very grateful to Cpt Luke and the group for giving up their time.

Usually in charge of the upkeep himself, Mr Sharp said: “It’s a difficult job the sandbags, it’s hard work.

“It’s a dual purpose thing for 7 Scots as well because they’re getting training out of the trench and we’re getting it repaired and looking good for the public.”

Keeping the link alive

Chief executive at the museum, John McLeish, said they hoped it could turn into an annual exercise.

He added: “The Gordons have always been a local regiment. They are the regiment of the north-east.

Gordon Highlanders Museum.
Gordon Highlanders Museum. Image: DC Thomson.

“It’s keeping that link locally and keeping things alive that is very, very important to us. It’s very touching actually that people feel that link.

“These guys are giving up their time. They know they could be called upon at anytime to serve their country but it’s also very lovely that they want to come and help us.

“This has been a big, big help today. They’ve been working very hard, hopefully we’ll send them away with a nice bottle of Gordon Highlander’s whisky.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The incident has forced swimmers to leave the pool area. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven swimming pool closed due to ongoing incident
Charlton Athletic pitch, The Valley. Image: Toyin Oshodi/ProSports/Shutterstock .
Dons fans descend on London ahead of friendly against Charlton Athletic
Munro's Travel managing director Murray Burnett, and training academy graduates Annabel McColl, Marc Taylor and Rebecca Thomson.
Academy accelerates new talent pipeline at Aberdeen firm Munro’s Travel
One of the tempting dishes you can order at North in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Peterhead
Tom May, owner of Toms OCD, gets ready to start work on a client's car.
North-east man's urge to clean sparks business start-up Toms OCD
Owner Cheryl Barr outside Shorty's ice cream shop in Ballater, which has been subject to nasty online reviews. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'It feeds anxiety and worry': Ballater and Elgin venues reveal human cost of bad…
Wildfires in Rhodes.
What we learned this week: Death of Sinead O'Connor, wildfires in Greece and Tall…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
German Shepherd called Otto savages delivery woman - again
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An Aberdeen scientist has spoken of the emotional moment that the body of missing charity cyclist Tony Parsons was recovered from a secret grave to return home to his grieving family Picture shows; Soil scientist Professor Lorna Dawson helped to find the body of missing charity cyclist Tony Parsons. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Professor Lorna Dawson) / Police Scotland (Tony Parsons) Date; Unknown
'He’s going home now': Aberdeen scientist's emotional discovery of Tony Parsons' body
Steve Buchan of Vegan Bay Baker. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
What food and drink locals want to see in Peterhead (including Domino's and late-night…