7 Scots Reservists help repair WWI trench at Gordon Highlanders Museum

When most people are out enjoying their Saturday afternoons, a group of reservists are getting their hands dirty.

Reservists from 7 Scots Royal Regiment of Scotland, are deep in the trenches today – literally.

The team, based at the Gordon Barracks, is carrying out a training day at the famous Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Using the museum’s replica World War I trench, the soldiers are getting a very “practical” training day, while helping repair any deteriorated sandbags.

‘It’s better than PowerPoint’

The reservist battalion made up of members from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are what could be classed as “part-time military”.

They carry out training one evening a week and one weekend a month.

Today, the troops have returned to a site that they share a strong affiliation with and can trace a lot of their heritage back to.

Cpt Hawke, 36, said the training day idea had come following a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

He said: “We’ve been to museum before to visit it and when we saw that the sandbags needed a bit of repair we decided this would be an excellent opportunity to turn this into a lesson.

“So we’re conducting a lesson while we’re repairing the trenches and they get their trenches repaired and I get a really good environment to deliver my lesson in.

“The trench itself is in excellent condition but some of the sandbags have just deteriorated over the years so we’re just repairing the sandbags.

“This is among the best training aids I’ve got because it’s a practical delivery of the lesson – far better than PowerPoint.”

Enjoying ‘getting their hands dirty’

While this may not be some people’s idea of a summer weekend, Cpt Hawke said this was actually a welcome break for many of the soldiers from their civilian jobs.

Everyone from police constables to Pilate instructors were taking part in working in the trenches and mud today.

“I think the troops appreciate it’s a practical lesson,” he said. “They really enjoy going out and getting their hands dirty.

“This is their chance to be a reservist do the military skills on their own time.”

Former Gordon Highlander and museum assistant Darren Sharp said they were very grateful to Cpt Luke and the group for giving up their time.

Usually in charge of the upkeep himself, Mr Sharp said: “It’s a difficult job the sandbags, it’s hard work.

“It’s a dual purpose thing for 7 Scots as well because they’re getting training out of the trench and we’re getting it repaired and looking good for the public.”

Keeping the link alive

Chief executive at the museum, John McLeish, said they hoped it could turn into an annual exercise.

He added: “The Gordons have always been a local regiment. They are the regiment of the north-east.

“It’s keeping that link locally and keeping things alive that is very, very important to us. It’s very touching actually that people feel that link.

“These guys are giving up their time. They know they could be called upon at anytime to serve their country but it’s also very lovely that they want to come and help us.

“This has been a big, big help today. They’ve been working very hard, hopefully we’ll send them away with a nice bottle of Gordon Highlander’s whisky.”