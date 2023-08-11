Family launch fundraiser for headstone in memory of ‘top’ Fraserburgh dad-of-two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family launch fundraiser for headstone in memory of ‘top’ Fraserburgh dad-of-two

Stephen Stewart, also known as Bowie, died suddenly aged just 38 - leaving behind two young daughters.

By Lottie Hood
Stephen Stewart
Stephen Stewart died in July after being diagnosed with heart disease. Image: Facebook.

A heartbroken family have launched a fundraiser to help pay for a headstone for their beloved dad.

Fraserburgh dad-of-two Stephen Stewart died suddenly last month aged just 38.

He suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – a heart disease which often has no symptoms.

Now his family have launched a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his headstone so his two young daughters and partner Katherine have somewhere to go to remember him.

Mr Stewart, also known as Bowie, was described as a “topper of a lad” and a “true gentleman” who would “help anybody out”.

‘A good friend to all who knew him’

Mr Stewart’s death was described as “very sudden and unexpected”.

His mother, Dariel Bowie, has since published a post online appealing for help in raising money for a headstone for her son.

She stated: “I never really ask for help but recently I lost my son on July 12, 2023 to HCM (hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) a heart disease. He was 38 and would have been 39 on July 31.

“I have set up a GoFundMe to help get a headstone.

“He’s left behind two little girls aged 13 and 10 and a partner and it would be nice to get a nice headstone for the girls to visit.

“I’d be so grateful to anyone that could help. It would be so appreciated.

“It’s taken me a lot of courage to ask people for help but I don’t know what else to do.”

In a public notice shared on Alexander Buchan & Son Funeral Directors Facebook page,  the family described Mr Stewart as a “dearly loved partner” and “much-loved and loving dad” would be very missed.

Stating he was a “good friend to all who knew him”, they added: “It is with deep sadness, we announce the very sudden and unexpected passing of Stephen Stewart, aged 38, on Wednesday July 12, 2023, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Stephen will be dearly missed and always remembered.”

Tributes poured in online for the dad-of-two as news of his death broke.

Janice Kerr wrote: “So, so sad – he was a topper of a lad, such a character. Love and thoughts to all the family at this heartbreaking time.”

Jenny Duncan posted: “Thinking of all you guys at the sad time. He was a character… there will be a big hole left in everyone that knew him, but also a lot of laughter.”

