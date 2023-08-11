Family launch fundraiser for headstone in memory of ‘top’ Fraserburgh dad-of-two

A heartbroken family have launched a fundraiser to help pay for a headstone for their beloved dad.

Fraserburgh dad-of-two Stephen Stewart died suddenly last month aged just 38.

He suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – a heart disease which often has no symptoms.

Now his family have launched a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his headstone so his two young daughters and partner Katherine have somewhere to go to remember him.

Mr Stewart, also known as Bowie, was described as a “topper of a lad” and a “true gentleman” who would “help anybody out”.

‘A good friend to all who knew him’

Mr Stewart’s death was described as “very sudden and unexpected”.

His mother, Dariel Bowie, has since published a post online appealing for help in raising money for a headstone for her son.

She stated: “I never really ask for help but recently I lost my son on July 12, 2023 to HCM (hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) a heart disease. He was 38 and would have been 39 on July 31.

“I have set up a GoFundMe to help get a headstone.

“He’s left behind two little girls aged 13 and 10 and a partner and it would be nice to get a nice headstone for the girls to visit.

“I’d be so grateful to anyone that could help. It would be so appreciated.

“It’s taken me a lot of courage to ask people for help but I don’t know what else to do.”

In a public notice shared on Alexander Buchan & Son Funeral Directors Facebook page, the family described Mr Stewart as a “dearly loved partner” and “much-loved and loving dad” would be very missed.

Stating he was a “good friend to all who knew him”, they added: “It is with deep sadness, we announce the very sudden and unexpected passing of Stephen Stewart, aged 38, on Wednesday July 12, 2023, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Stephen will be dearly missed and always remembered.”

Tributes poured in online for the dad-of-two as news of his death broke.

Janice Kerr wrote: “So, so sad – he was a topper of a lad, such a character. Love and thoughts to all the family at this heartbreaking time.”

Jenny Duncan posted: “Thinking of all you guys at the sad time. He was a character… there will be a big hole left in everyone that knew him, but also a lot of laughter.”