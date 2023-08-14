Former Huntly Citizen of Year and teacher Morag Black dies aged 94

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Huntly Citizen of Year and teacher Morag Black dies aged 94

She and her husband Jimmy were jointly made Citizen of the Year in 1998 for their tireless charity and community work.

By Chris Ferguson
Morag Black, former Huntly citizen of the year and teacher.
Morag Black, former Huntly citizen of the year and teacher.

A former Huntly Citizen of the Year, retired teacher Morag Black, has died shortly after her 94th birthday.

Morag taught in the town for more than 25 years – as a primary school teacher and then an adult literacy tutor – and played a leading role in many church and community activities.

She and her husband Jimmy were jointly made Citizen of the Year in 1998 for their tireless charity and community work, just a few months before he died the following year.

Morag Jean Learmonth was born in August 1929 on a croft on the Orkney island of Sanday.

Academic excellence

She went on to become the dux of Kirkwall Grammar School before doing her teacher training in Edinburgh and returning to Kirkwall to start her career.

Through her church’s youth fellowship group, she met Jimmy, a lawyer from Edinburgh who had worked in Huntly for a couple of years before moving to Orkney.

The pair married in 1953 and five years later moved with their two young sons to Huntly where Jimmy had been offered a law partnership.

Morag returned to full-time teaching at the Gordon Primary School in Huntly in 1968.

She taught primary three pupils there until 1984, when she had to retire early because of back pain which had troubled her for years and which she bravely endured for the rest of her life.

In 1982, she fulfilled a long-held ambition when she graduated from the Open University with an MA in educational psychology.

Adult education

After retiring from teaching, Morag got involved in adult basic education as a voluntary tutor, trainer of tutors and organiser for Grampian Regional Council, covering an area that included Huntly, Insch, Keith and Dufftown.

She did this adult literacy work for about 10 years, during which time she was also a tutor of Scottish literature for the Workers’ Educational Association.

Morag was always enthusiastically involved in the community of Huntly, particularly in Strathbogie Kirk where she became its first female elder in 1972. She was a stalwart of Strathbogie Guild, having held all of the officer-bearers’ positions at one time or other.

In the 1960s, she was a leading fundraiser in the campaign to build Huntly’s swimming pool, being one of the joint conveners of the annual fete in aid of the pool.

She and Jimmy were founder members of Books Abroad, the Rhynie-based charity which has been supplying second-hand books to schools in developing countries since 1982.

Literary interest

For most of their years in Huntly, they lived in the former home of Victorian poet and author George MacDonald. Morag became an expert on MacDonald and did much to promote the revival of interest in him in his home country.

She and Jimmy entertained many MacDonald admirers and scholars from all over the world who came to visit Huntly.

Morag died in Scott’s eventide home in Huntly on Monday August 7. She is survived by her sons Neil and Duncan.

