Offshore Europe: All you need to know before the event rolls into Aberdeen

Thousands of people from some of the world’s biggest companies will descend upon Aberdeen’s P&J Live for the leading oil and gas showcase.

By Hamish Penman
The 2019 Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership.
The 2019 Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership.

There is now just a week to go until the SPE Offshore Europe conference makes its triumphant return to the Granite City.

It is the first time since 2019 that the event, which is celebrating its 50th birthday, will have been held in-person, after Covid-19 scuppered the two previous attempts in 2021 and 2022.

Planning for an event of such size requires military precision of everything from transport and parking, to catering and drinks receptions.

To help prepare for this year’s Offshore Europe, Energy Voice has created a one-stop shop of all the information you need to know before heading to the event.

Statue of oil and gas worker at Offshore Europe.
Offshore Europe was due to take place in February 2022, but was postponed to September 2023. Image: Colin Rennie.

Offshore Europe dates and timings

Offshore Europe 2023 will officially get underway at 9.30am on Tuesday, September 5, and end at 2pm on Friday, September 8.

With the exception of the Friday, the conference will begin at 9.30am and come to a close at 6pm every day.

On September 5, 6 and 7, an Offshore Europe 50th Anniversary Drinks reception will be held between 5pm and 6pm in the View area of the P&J Live.

Things to be aware of

The P&J Live operates a cashless system and delegates are encouraged to make all payments using the venue’s contactless system.

If you want to park at the venue, this MUST be pre-booked – you can do that by clicking this link.

Shuttle and public buses are available – you can find more info further down this article.

Security

The following security measures will be in place at the P&J Live to help provide a safe and secure environment for all participants and attendees.

Only pre-registered visitors who are badge holders, visitors who register onsite, and exhibitors who are badge holders will be able to attend the event.

Throughout the event, there will be visible security patrols both inside and outside the venue.

On arrival, there will be an initial, external perimeter security check on approaches to the venue which everyone will have to pass through.

Group of people at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre for Offshore Europe 2017.
Offshore Europe 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

There will be a secondary security check involving the x-ray or manual search (dependent on the size of the item) of all bags, rucksacks, laptop bags, etc. before access to the registration facility and thereafter entry to the venue itself.

If anyone cannot pass through the security arches for medical reasons, then they should make this known to the security staff at the perimeter, on arrival.

You can find the P&J Live’s full venue safety and security information here.

Offshore Europe transport

Parking

As mentioned earlier, all parking on site MUST be pre-booked – cars will be split between three site at the P&J Live.

Stagecoach Bus

Free bus travel on Stagecoach’s 727 Service – between Union Square and P&J Live – is available to delegates.

All you need to do is flash your Offshore Europe badge before jumping on board.

On average buses will run every 15 to 30 minutes from stops on Gough Burn Crescent and E Burn Road – you can download the bus timetable here.

First Bus Shuttle Service

First Bus will be running a number of dedicated shuttle services from various points in the city, all of which will be free of charge.

It includes park and ride facilities from Craibstone, Bridge of Don and Kingswells, as well as from the airport and hotels in Dyce.

There will also be a shuttle service from the city centre and from the train station – you can download shuttle service timetables here.

Offshore Europe floorplan at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Offshore Europe 2023 floorplan at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Taxis

Taxis are likely to be in short supply for the duration of Offshore Europe, with warnings the event will “pressure on an already strained industry”.

Nevertheless, local firm COMCAB says it will aim to have all available cars on hand and couriers and taxi marshalls in attendance at the P&J Live to help get guests home safely.

There has also been months of preplanning in the run up to the event with other suppliers, event management and the council to ensure all aspects are covered.

Park and Ride Maps

Craibstone Park & Ride

Address: Airport Rd, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 0BZ

Map showing route from Craibstone Park & Ride to P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Kingswells Park & Ride

Address: Kingswells Causeway, Kingswells, Aberdeen AB15 8UN

Map showing Kingswells Park & Ride in Aberdeen.

Bridge of Don Park & Ride

Address: Kingswells Causeway, Kingswells, Aberdeen AB15 8UN

Map showing Bridge of Don Park & Ride in Aberdeen.

Food and drink at Offshore Europe 2023

Attendees will have their choice of a “wide range of food and drink options” at the P&J Live over the course of Offshore Europe.

195 Bar & Grill Restaurant

Located on the 1st floor and available for booking in advance – walk-ins also welcomed Tuesday – Thursday.

Concourse

The Mill Coffee Shop located in the main concourse will be open serving hot drinks and breakfast, sandwiches and salad boxes.

Hall 1

Two outlets will be set up in Hall 1 with one serving a fresh selection of salads from the salad bar, a hot food special of the day as well as a range of sandwiches, baguettes, soup of the day a selection of soft and hot drinks available from our coffee bars.

The other will be set up to serve a wide range of cold and hot breakfast items and salad boxes, baguettes and our chef’s soup of the day.

Hall 3

A coffee bar will be in situ with grab-and-go options like salad boxes, sandwiches, hot soup of the day, fresh fruit and snacks as well as a selection of soft and hot drinks.

The View

Our View Bar located on level 1 will be open serving a selection of soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Guidelines from the P&J Live

  • Make a day of it! – Fill your time before and after your event at P&J Live with an unforgettable meal, a comforting stay at one of the city’s accommodations, or with even more activities.
  • Be kind – Please act responsibly, and be considerate to other visitors, giving them time and space where possible to move around the venue, and understand they may have different requirements to yours.
  • Most importantly – We really hope you enjoy your visit we are very much looking forward to seeing you back at P&J Live again soon.

