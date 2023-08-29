Police seal off Aberdeen flats following death of 45-year-old man

An Aberdeen street has been sealed off after the death of a 45-year-old man.

Police were called to Seaton Walk at about 9pm last night.

Three police cars remain at the scene this morning, with officers guarding the cordon.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of the death of a 45-year-old man at Seaton Walk in Aberdeen around 9pm on Monday, 28 August.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

More as we get it.