Police seal off Aberdeen flats following death of 45-year-old man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police seal off Aberdeen flats following death of 45-year-old man

His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. 

By Lauren Taylor
Seaton Walk has been sealed off by police. Image: Shona Gossip/DC Thomson
Seaton Walk has been sealed off by police. Image: Shona Gossip/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen street has been sealed off after the death of a 45-year-old man.

Police were called to Seaton Walk at about 9pm last night.

Three police cars remain at the scene this morning, with officers guarding the cordon.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

Police remain on the scene. Image: Shona Gossip/DC Thomson.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of the death of a 45-year-old man at Seaton Walk in Aberdeen around 9pm on Monday, 28 August.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

More as we get it. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a Mintlaw man who allegedly gunned down his disabled wife in America. Wayne Fraser, 47, is facing life imprisonment for the fatal shooting of his 55-year-old wheelchair-bound partner Natalie Ryan-Fraser in Mississippi Picture shows; Natalie Ryan-Fraser and Wayne Fraser and Lowndes County Court House, Columbus, Mississippi. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (pic of deceased and accused) / Visit Columbus Mississippi/The Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau (courthouse) Date; Unknown
Exclusive: US court begins murder trial of Mintlaw man accused of shooting disabled wife…
The 2019 Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership.
Offshore Europe: All you need to know before the event rolls into Aberdeen
Screengrab of Flightradar looking at flights over London.
Air traffic control latest: What's the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?
Fishers working on their nets in Peterhead. Peterhead.
Inflation impact on Scottish fishing industry profits revealed
Danestone 1986-04-14 Primary School (C)AJL Used P&J 15.04.1986. used ee aberdonian 24/7/19 A big welcome for all their Primary One school friends from the first three pupils at the new Danestone Primary School, Bridge of Don, which opened its doors in 1986. From left, Hannah Hesp, Lynsey Anderson, and Andrew Pirie, show off their special welcoming sign.
Gallery: Happy memories of schooldays at Danestone Primary School
Inverness Justice Centre
Man jailed after harrowing 12-year campaign of horrific domestic abuse
Flights delayed at Inverness and Aberdeen airport
'I need to attend my dad's funeral': Aberdeen and Inverness passengers 'saddened' by UK-wide…
Easy does it. Douglas Ross MP brings am AugustaWestland AW189 search and rescue helicopter down (virtually) at ARI. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tory leader makes safe landing as Bristow unveils green vision
Police and ambulance at the scene on Westburn Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Police called to incident at Westburn Road in Aberdeen
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13716044d) Rangers and Aberdeen players walk out during the League Cup semi final at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Rangers v Aberdeen, Scottish Viaplay League Cup, Semi Final, Football, Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK - 15 Jan 2023
Aberdeen supporter in court after hurling abuse at Rangers fans