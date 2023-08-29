Two people taken to hospital following crash near Inverurie

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash at Meikle Wartle near Inverurie.

The incident took place on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road at about 6.30pm.

One vehicle was involved in the collision.

Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital in Aberdeen by ambulance.

Their injuries are believed to be minor.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 29, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the B9001 at Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie.

“Two people were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what is believed to be minor injuries.”