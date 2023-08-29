Where is the Inverness Bid defibrillator – and can you return it ASAP?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Where is the Inverness Bid defibrillator – and can you return it ASAP?

The defibrillator was stolen from its usual position on Church Street overnight.

By Louise Glen
Church Street defibrillator
The 24/7 public accessible defibrillator, housed in its cabinet on Church Street at the School Lane Corner, has been stolen. Images: Inverness City Centre BID/Facebook.

Opportunistic thieves who stole a heart defibrillator from Church Street have been told to return it as soon as possible to Inverness Bid.

The high-tech equipment designed to save a life was stolen between 11.30pm on Friday and 7.30am on Sunday morning.

John McDonald, the community safety manager with Inverness Bid, said he hoped whoever had taken the defib would have a “pang of conscience” and return the machine immediately.

Defib was stolen on Saturday night into Sunday morning in Inverness

The equipment, which is a Cardiac Science Powerheart G5 model, serial number D00000231116, was donated by John Munro Butchers and formerly Duncan Fraser Butchers, Queensgate, Inverness for the benefit of the city centre of Inverness and those who frequent it in the hope that it will save lives.

It was one of five installations across the city centre.

The defibrillator was stolen from Church Street in Inverness.
Church Street, Inverness city centre. Image Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Mr McDonald, who looks after the machines, said: “It is extremely disappointing that someone has seen fit to remove and steal this life-saving equipment from its strategic location in Church Street, Inverness.

“Whilst they are expensive to purchase in the first instance they have no intrinsic monetary value other than for the purpose they were designed for, life-saving, nor do they house any drug-related equipment so it is difficult to understand the mentality of those responsible.

“I hope and trust that whoever is responsible for this callous act, never has a personal or family member need for such equipment to be available in the event of a cardiac incident, and that they have a pang of conscience and the decency to return this life saving equipment either to the cabinet or to Inverness Bid so as it can be examined and made available once again for the purpose of saving lives.”

🗣️ CAN YOU HELP? ‼️Stolen City Centre Defibrillator‼️ The 24/7 public accessible defribrillator housed in its…

Posted by Inverness City Centre BID on Tuesday, 29 August 2023

This incident has been reported to Police Scotland and all CCTV footage covering that area is being checked.

Anyone who has information as to the person responsible or the whereabouts of the equipment can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Inverness Bid on 01463 714550 or by email to info@inverness.uk.com.

More from Inverness

Alison MacKintosh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
What to expect at new Inverness café Sùgh Ùr (formerly AM Bothan IV2)
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
Academy Street: decision challenge puts Inverness traffic scheme plan on hold
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Man arrested and woman in hospital after 'disturbance' in Inverness
Look from back of venue to stage of Red Hot Highland Fling with a band on stage.
Confirmed: Fee introduced for this year's Red Hot Highland Fling in Inverness
Screengrab of Flightradar looking at flights over London.
Air traffic control latest: What's the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?
Inverness Sheriff Court
Uninsured drink-driver jailed after failing to complete community payback
Flights delayed at Inverness and Aberdeen airport
'I need to attend my dad's funeral': Aberdeen and Inverness passengers 'saddened' by UK-wide…
Torvean Swing Bridge.
Torvean Swing Bridge in Inverness reopens following mechanical issue
CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I'm very confused': Those for and against controversial Academy Street decision speak out
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street
Academy Street: Major plan to reduce Inverness traffic will continue after narrow council vote

Conversation