Where is the Inverness Bid defibrillator – and can you return it ASAP?

Opportunistic thieves who stole a heart defibrillator from Church Street have been told to return it as soon as possible to Inverness Bid.

The high-tech equipment designed to save a life was stolen between 11.30pm on Friday and 7.30am on Sunday morning.

John McDonald, the community safety manager with Inverness Bid, said he hoped whoever had taken the defib would have a “pang of conscience” and return the machine immediately.

The equipment, which is a Cardiac Science Powerheart G5 model, serial number D00000231116, was donated by John Munro Butchers and formerly Duncan Fraser Butchers, Queensgate, Inverness for the benefit of the city centre of Inverness and those who frequent it in the hope that it will save lives.

It was one of five installations across the city centre.

Mr McDonald, who looks after the machines, said: “It is extremely disappointing that someone has seen fit to remove and steal this life-saving equipment from its strategic location in Church Street, Inverness.

“Whilst they are expensive to purchase in the first instance they have no intrinsic monetary value other than for the purpose they were designed for, life-saving, nor do they house any drug-related equipment so it is difficult to understand the mentality of those responsible.

“I hope and trust that whoever is responsible for this callous act, never has a personal or family member need for such equipment to be available in the event of a cardiac incident, and that they have a pang of conscience and the decency to return this life saving equipment either to the cabinet or to Inverness Bid so as it can be examined and made available once again for the purpose of saving lives.”

This incident has been reported to Police Scotland and all CCTV footage covering that area is being checked.

Anyone who has information as to the person responsible or the whereabouts of the equipment can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Inverness Bid on 01463 714550 or by email to info@inverness.uk.com.