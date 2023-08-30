Safety improvement works at notorious Huntly junction to begin next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Safety improvement works at notorious Huntly junction to begin next week

Campaigners have been fighting for improvements at the A96 junction with the A920 for years.

By Ellie Milne
A96/A920 junction sign to Huntly
Amey teams will carry out safety improvements works at the A96 junction with the A920. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Safety improvements at a notorious Huntly junction are scheduled to begin next week.

The works follow a number of crashes at the spot connecting the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road and the A920 Dufftown road in recent years.

A review of the junction, next to Huntly Tesco, was carried out by Transport Scotland after it was marked as an area of concern.

The upcoming works by Amey aim to improve the overall safety of the area and to make the road layout clearer.

Signs will be installed to advise road users of turning traffic at the junction which will also aim to reduce vehicle speeds.

Map of safety improvement location on A96 and A920
The map shows where safety improvements will be made along a stretch on the A96. Image: Amey.

Teams will carry out resurfacing works and add new road markings and studs on more than 1,000ft of road north and south of the junction.

The work will be split into three stages with the first to take place between Monday, September 4, and Saturday, September 9.

A convoy system will be in place between 6.30am and 6.30pm on weekdays.

Calls for improvements to Huntly junction

In July 2021, MSP Alexander Burnett wrote to Transport Scotland to suggest safety upgrades should be made at the spot in Huntly.

He stressed that motorists take their lives into their hands every time they cross the junction.

A petition was also lodged by a local resident, Nicole Bostock, who wrote that she witnessed “near misses” at the junction on a regular basis.

More than 850 people signed the petition in support of calls to replace the junction with a roundabout.

Further stages of the safety improvements are scheduled to take place in late September and mid-October if weather allows.

