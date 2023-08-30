Safety improvement works at notorious Huntly junction to begin next week

Safety improvements at a notorious Huntly junction are scheduled to begin next week.

The works follow a number of crashes at the spot connecting the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road and the A920 Dufftown road in recent years.

A review of the junction, next to Huntly Tesco, was carried out by Transport Scotland after it was marked as an area of concern.

The upcoming works by Amey aim to improve the overall safety of the area and to make the road layout clearer.

Signs will be installed to advise road users of turning traffic at the junction which will also aim to reduce vehicle speeds.

Teams will carry out resurfacing works and add new road markings and studs on more than 1,000ft of road north and south of the junction.

The work will be split into three stages with the first to take place between Monday, September 4, and Saturday, September 9.

A convoy system will be in place between 6.30am and 6.30pm on weekdays.

Calls for improvements to Huntly junction

In July 2021, MSP Alexander Burnett wrote to Transport Scotland to suggest safety upgrades should be made at the spot in Huntly.

He stressed that motorists take their lives into their hands every time they cross the junction.

A petition was also lodged by a local resident, Nicole Bostock, who wrote that she witnessed “near misses” at the junction on a regular basis.

More than 850 people signed the petition in support of calls to replace the junction with a roundabout.

Further stages of the safety improvements are scheduled to take place in late September and mid-October if weather allows.