Petition launched calling for parking spots for staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Petition launched calling for parking spots for staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Unison has launched a petition urging NHS Grampian to take action to allow staff to continue parking in the health campus.

By Lauren Taylor
A petition has been launched to let health workers continue parking in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's multi-storey car park.
A petition has been launched to let health workers continue parking in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's multi-storey car park.

NHS Grampian has been urged to take action so staff can continue parking on-site at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

During the pandemic, medical staff were temporarily allowed to park in the top three floors of the Lady Wood multi-storey car park.

But the original planning consent for the car park stated it was only for patients and visitors to Foresterhill Health Campus.

Now, Unison has launched a petition urging NHS Grampian to request a change of planning permission allowing staff to continue parking there.

In just 24 hours, more than 500 people, including staff, patients and visitors, and members of the public have already signed the petition.

It comes after Unison conducted a survey after hearing rumours the staff car parking would be revoked once again.

There were 700 responses to the survey, which Unison has fed back to NHS Grampian to show there will be “massive implications” on staff.

ARI car park. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Permit system in place not enough

While permits are available to a limited number of staff, spaces aren’t guaranteed.

Additionally, staff using nearby streets to park has become a bone of contention with neighbours.

The NHS has now started its own survey of staff looking at the parking permit system.

However, Unison regional organiser Simon Watson says it is not enough to change the permit system and doesn’t solve the problem of a lack of spaces on site.

He said: “It’s ignoring the fact that there aren’t enough spaces on site, so there’s going to be a huge number of staff affected by this.

“Maybe changing the parking permit system might help a very small number of people, but it won’t solve the overall issue – there is just not enough space on site for people to get parked.”

Worries about standards of care dropping

Mr Watson highlighted that if the parking spaces are revoked, hundreds of members of staff will need to find different ways to get to work – whether that is parking on a nearby street or getting buses to work.

Stagecoach’s 59 service outside ARI. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Additionally, for those who start later in the day, the car parking spaces may have already been used by staff on earlier shifts.

He claimed the additional time spent trying to find ways to get to work may mean staff, who often work 12 hour shifts, may be there two hours earlier.

They may even need to take different buses just to get to work as ARI is only on the route of two services and added that buses are unreliable due to driver shortages.

He said: “A lot of people who live outside Aberdeen work there, but even for people living in Aberdeen, for example, if you’re coming from Bridge of Don, you have to go into the centre of town and then change buses.

“What are they going to do about their kids and other caring responsibilities, or you might have women walking in the dark half a mile down the road in the middle of winter to get to where they parked their car.

“If staff can’t get to work, then it affects the standard of care being provided, which means it affects patients in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and further afield as well.”

NHS Grampian: ‘We know car parking is an important issue’

The NHS Grampian survey is still running and staff are allowed to park on floor six and above.

However, the floors are not for staff only, meaning patients and visitors can still park on the levels.

A spokeswoman for the health board stressed staff being allowed to park in the multi-storey is a continuation of a “temporary” measure brought in during the pandemic to reduce the use of public transport and car sharing.

She added: “We know car parking at Foresterhill is an important issue for staff. We are currently running a survey, asking people who work on the site for their views on options to manage staff car parking in the future.

“Once this closes, we will carefully consider all the submissions before making a decision on the next steps.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Members of 'Glasgow Vikings' reenact a scene from a 9th century battle at Archaeolink prehistory park's Invasion Event back in 2006
Archaeolink Prehistory Park finally sold to mystery buyer
Information overload: Being a parent has become a technological minefield. Image: Shutterstock.
Calum Petrie: QR codes for toilet visits are just one of many school technology…
Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's The Tippling House founder 'honoured' to bag Mixologist of the Year at Scottish…
Andy and I visited Just Greek in Aberdeen's Westburn Park.
Here's what we thought of 3 dishes from Just Greek at Westburn Park
Outside of Buchanhaven Pharmacy in Peterhead.
Police investigate break-in at Peterhead pharmacy
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our Aberdeen Grammar photos?
Aberdeen Grammar School history in 122 photos
Campaigners for North East Rail pictured in Dyce.
Plans to reinstate rail links between Aberdeen and Buchan move step closer with sustainable…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Mintlaw man who is accused of gunning down his wife in America claimed his disabled spouse had shot and killed herself, a court has been told. Wayne Fraser, 47, denies a charge of first-degree murder after his 55-year-old wife Natalie Ryan-Fraser was found dead at a Mississippi (MS) apartment on December 30 2021. On Thursday, one of her brothers gave evidence, testifying against his brother-in-law. Kory Ryan recalled the day he heard that Natalie was dead Picture shows; Kory Ryan and his sister Natalie Ryan-Fraser. N/A. Supplied by LinkedIn (Kory Ryan) / Facebook (Natalie Ryan-Fraser) Date; Unknown
Mintlaw man claimed his wife shot herself, the disabled woman's brother tells US murder…
Google maps screenshot of Cortes junction on the A952
Six taken to hospital after two-car A90 crash at Cortes junction
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Lancashire man Connor Mason traced

Conversation