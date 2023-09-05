Disruption expected on major Aberdeen route as roadworks to take place for three weeks

Disruption on a major Aberdeen road is expected later this month and into next as roadworks get under way in Bridge of Don.

Three weeks worth of works by gas distribution company SGN will begin on September 16 and are expected to finish on October 7, with a knock-on effect expected on the A92 Parkway route.

The works will be done over three phases – each is anticipated to take five days to complete – with the first at Scotstown Road starting at 7am on September 16.

The road will be a one-way be from its junction with Jesmond Drive to Scotstown Roundabout during this period, with southbound travel being allowed only.

Alternative routes for northbound vehicles will be via the Parkway, Jesmond Drive and Whitestripes Avenue.

The second phase will take place from 9am on September 25 and will result in Newburgh Drive being closed from its eastern junction with Jesmond Drive to its southern junction at Newburgh Road.

An alternative route will be available via the western junction of both Jesmond Drive and Newburgh Drive.

From 9am on October 2, the third and final phase of the works will begin on Jesmond Avenue, with the route being down to a one-way system from its junction with Jesmond Drive to its opening with Forvie Close.

Traffic will only be able to go in a southbound direction and no waiting on either side of the road being permitted, with the alternative route for northbound traffic will being available via Jesmond Road.

During these works, between 9.30am on September 18 until 3.30pm on September 22, there will be temporary traffic lights in place on the Parkway at its western junction with Woodside Road.

This is due to unrelated work by construction company Leiths to street lighting in the area.

Aberdeen City Council said that the measures taken during SGN’s work are “necessary to protect public safety”.

‘No other changes to our planned work’

The works were initially meant to start on September 2 and last until September 18, however, this was put back two weeks due to Offshore Europe.

A spokesman for SGN said: “We were asked to postpone our work at the request of Aberdeen City Council due to the Aberdeen oil expo.

“Our work will now begin on Saturday September 16, two weeks later than originally planned. There are no other changes to our planned work.”