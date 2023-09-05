Barry Smith appointed manager at Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Smith appointed manager at Elgin City

Former Dundee boss takes charge at Borough Briggs after Ross Draper steps down as player-manager.

By Paul Third
Elgin City have a new manager after appointing Barry Smith as the new boss at Borough Briggs.

Smith, who has managed Dundee, Alloa, Aldershot Town, East Fife, Raith Rovers and Brechin City, replaces player-manager Ross Draper.

Draper, who was appointed manager in May, has stepped down due to personal circumstances but remains at the League Two club.

Smith, 49, was most recently an assistant manager at Canadian Premier League side York United.

His last job in Scotland was as assistant manager to Jim Duffy at Dumbarton in 2020.

City chairman Graham Tatters, who has resumed duties at the club after a leave of absence for personal reasons, said: “We are delighted to have attracted Barry to Elgin City and he will take the team with immediate effect.

“He has a great pedigree and brings great experience to the club.

“Barry has signed a two-year deal.”

The new Elgin boss takes over with Elgin in ninth place in League Two with two points from their opening five matches.

Smith’s first game in charge will be Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy second round tie at Championship side Greenock Morton.

