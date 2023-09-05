Barry Smith appointed manager at Elgin City

Elgin City have a new manager after appointing Barry Smith as the new boss at Borough Briggs.

Smith, who has managed Dundee, Alloa, Aldershot Town, East Fife, Raith Rovers and Brechin City, replaces player-manager Ross Draper.

Draper, who was appointed manager in May, has stepped down due to personal circumstances but remains at the League Two club.

Smith, 49, was most recently an assistant manager at Canadian Premier League side York United.

His last job in Scotland was as assistant manager to Jim Duffy at Dumbarton in 2020.

City chairman Graham Tatters, who has resumed duties at the club after a leave of absence for personal reasons, said: “We are delighted to have attracted Barry to Elgin City and he will take the team with immediate effect.

“He has a great pedigree and brings great experience to the club.

“Barry has signed a two-year deal.”

The new Elgin boss takes over with Elgin in ninth place in League Two with two points from their opening five matches.

Smith’s first game in charge will be Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy second round tie at Championship side Greenock Morton.