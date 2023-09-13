Northern Lights likely again tonight after Aurora dances over north and north-east’s sky

Sky-gazers could have another opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights tonight.

People across the north and north-east were stunned after the Aurora Borealis lit up the sky on Tuesday evening.

The Met Office has confirmed there could be another chance for sightings tonight.

Parts of the UK were lucky to see the aurora last night, a visible display of #spaceweather in action. In extreme cases this can cause impacts on Earth, and the #UKSWSE workshop taking place this week is looking at how we can forecast #spaceweather better in the future. pic.twitter.com/7Gww7xKimT — Met Office Space (@MetOfficeSpace) September 13, 2023

Where can I see the Northern Lights tonight?

Typically, the spectacle is most visible in Scotland from Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and the north of Skye.

Sightings tend to take place during the Equinox and Solstice between March to April and September to October.

It is best to view the lights when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds.

An aurora forecast from the Met Office has said the Northern Lights may be visible to the northern horizons of northern Scotland tonight.

Aurora Watch UK recorded minor geomagnetic activity this evening after issuing a red alert for possible sightings last night.

Further information can be found on the Met Office website.

Bright hues of green and purple were seen in Buckie, Rosehearty, Lossiemouth and Peterhead, to name but a few places.

We have rounded up some of the best images from last night for you to take a peek at below.