Northern Lights likely again tonight after Aurora dances over north and north-east’s sky

Scotland's sky was lit up green on Tuesday night as Buckie, Lossiemouth and Rosehearty were some of the many places you could see stunning views of the Northern Lights.

By Shanay Taylor
Northern Lights captured by Wendy Sutherland.
The Northern Lights danced over Scotland's sky last night. Image: Wendy Sutherland.

Sky-gazers could have another opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights tonight.

People across the north and north-east were stunned after the Aurora Borealis lit up the sky on Tuesday evening.

The Met Office has confirmed there could be another chance for sightings tonight.

Where can I see the Northern Lights tonight?

Typically, the spectacle is most visible in Scotland from Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and the north of Skye.

Sightings tend to take place during the Equinox and Solstice between March to April and September to October.

It is best to view the lights when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds.

An aurora forecast from the Met Office has said the Northern Lights may be visible to the northern horizons of northern Scotland tonight.

Aurora Watch UK recorded minor geomagnetic activity this evening after issuing a red alert for possible sightings last night.

 

Further information can be found on the Met Office website.

A red alert for possible sightings was issued last night

Bright hues of green and purple were seen in Buckie, Rosehearty, Lossiemouth and Peterhead, to name but a few places.

We have rounded up some of the best images from last night for you to take a peek at below.

Northern Lights were visible last night.
Northern Lights lit up the sky in Argyll. Image: Lisa Mansel.
Northern Lights last night.
Drumbeg was illuminated at 4.30am last night. Image: Alexander McRobbie.
Northern Lights captures in Rosehearty.
The spectacular show was seen in Rosehearty as Sarah Stephen managed to catch a glimpse of the lights.
Northern Lights in Orkney.
The sky above Orkney also lit up as flashes of green and purple were captured by Graham Campbell.
The Northern Lights at John O’Groats Trail. Image: Wendy Sutherland.
Wendy Sutherland was fortunate to see the Northern Lights on Tuesday evening.
The sky lit up in bright green hues. Image: Wendy Sutherland.

