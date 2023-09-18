Glen the Munro-bagging cocker spaniel completes all 282 mountains

Glen, a six-year-old Cocker Spaniel, is celebrating after completing all of Scotland’s 282 Munro mountains.

The loveable pooch, alongside his adoring owner George Creighton, completed the feat on Saturday, after scaling his final peak of Ben More on the Isle of Mull.

Glen – who scaled his first of Munro when he was just a year old – has been pictured at each summit.

His first came in May 2018, as he and George tackled Cairn Gorm together in glorious sunshine.

The weather on Saturday mirrored that day, with the dog becoming the latest to join an exclusive list of canines to have ticked off all 282.

70-year-old George only began climbing Munros in his retirement, when he was inspired to find a loving companion after coming across a guide who was trailing his cocker spaniel and thought adventures would be greater with his own four-legged friend.

The retired offshore worker from Stonehaven said: “I am so proud of Glen. It is an achievement for me too, but to do it with my dog, it truly has been such a special experience.

“I certainly have mixed emotions. I am so glad we have managed to complete all 282, but at the same time I’m sad it’s over.

“It has been a great activity for us both, for me to keep me fit and for Glen, well it is always good to have company and what is better than an energetic spaniel.”

‘Getting Glen was the best decision’

Over the past five years, George and Glen have taken on some of the more precarious summits, including walking the famed Inaccessible Pinnacle in Skye’s Cuillin mountain range.

But for George, it has brought about many smiles and laughter which he says he “wouldn’t trade for the world”.

He said: “Getting Glen was the best decision I have ever made. His energy is just terrific. He certainly keeps me on my toes.

“Sometimes I take the bike with me to take some of the pressure off the legs, but Glen is off and away. In the early days, I used a tracker – much like a Fitbit for dogs – and on days when I would cover nine miles or so, he would do double that.

“He has eased off a bit in his older age and knows when we are up early he has a big day ahead of him.”

When asked what lies in wait next for the duo, George joked: “Who knows, we might even take on Kilimanjaro one afternoon.”