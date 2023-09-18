Glen the Munro-bagging cocker spaniel completes all 282 mountains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Glen the Munro-bagging cocker spaniel completes all 282 mountains

It has taken the dog and his owner George five years to complete the mammoth task.

By Chris Cromar
People holding a Scotland flag up a Munro, with dog sitting in front of them.
Glen the cocker spaniel has and his owner George have now completed all of Scotland's 282 Munros. Image: George Creighton.

Glen, a six-year-old Cocker Spaniel, is celebrating after completing all of Scotland’s 282 Munro mountains.

The loveable pooch, alongside his adoring owner George Creighton, completed the feat on Saturday, after scaling his final peak of Ben More on the Isle of Mull.

Glen – who scaled his first of Munro when he was just a year old – has been pictured at each summit.

Man and dog standing at top of Munro.
George and Glen have bagged all of the Munros together. Image: George Creighton.

His first came in May 2018, as he and George tackled Cairn Gorm together in glorious sunshine.

The weather on Saturday mirrored that day, with the dog becoming the latest to join an exclusive list of canines to have ticked off all 282.

70-year-old George only began climbing Munros in his retirement, when he was inspired to find a loving companion after coming across a guide who was trailing his cocker spaniel and thought adventures would be greater with his own four-legged friend.

Dog sitting at the top of a Munro.
Glen at the top of Ben More on the Isle of Mull. Image: George Creighton.

The retired offshore worker from Stonehaven said: “I am so proud of Glen. It is an achievement for me too, but to do it with my dog, it truly has been such a special experience.

“I certainly have mixed emotions. I am so glad we have managed to complete all 282, but at the same time I’m sad it’s over.

“It has been a great activity for us both, for me to keep me fit and for Glen, well it is always good to have company and what is better than an energetic spaniel.”

‘Getting Glen was the best decision’

Over the past five years, George and Glen have taken on some of the more precarious summits, including walking the famed Inaccessible Pinnacle in Skye’s Cuillin mountain range.

But for George, it has brought about many smiles and laughter which he says he “wouldn’t trade for the world”.

He said: “Getting Glen was the best decision I have ever made. His energy is just terrific. He certainly keeps me on my toes.

Man and dog standing at top of Munro.
The pair have completed all 282 Munros across Scotland. Image: George Creighton.

“Sometimes I take the bike with me to take some of the pressure off the legs, but Glen is off and away. In the early days, I used a tracker – much like a Fitbit for dogs – and on days when I would cover nine miles or so, he would do double that.

“He has eased off a bit in his older age and knows when we are up early he has a big day ahead of him.”

When asked what lies in wait next for the duo, George joked: “Who knows, we might even take on Kilimanjaro one afternoon.”