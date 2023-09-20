Trio in dock over vicious early morning ‘truncheon-style’ torch attack

Three people have been sentenced after they assaulted a man with a 12-inch “truncheon-style” torch.

Paul Geddes, 46, Chrissy-May Geddes, 24, and William Macintosh, 62, set about their victim after confusion arose over him picking up the wrong mobile phone.

He called William Macintosh and arranged to come by his house to make the exchange, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

But, when he arrived he was attacked by Geddes, Macintosh and Mackintosh’s niece.

During the brawl, Chrissy-May Geddes struck him repeatedly to the head with a foot-long “truncheon-style” torch.

The victim suffered permanent disfigurement and had to attend Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) where they had to glue a cut to his head.

Victim curled up into ball

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said the man had been drinking at an address on Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen with William Macintosh and others during the evening of August 28, 2021.

At around 10am the following day, the man woke to find he had taken Macintosh’s phone instead of his own and called Geddes to arrange to get it back.

Walking to the property, he met Geddes in the driveway who became immediately aggressive.

“The complainer was then knocked to the ground by Geddes who was throwing punches at him, striking him to the head and body,” Ms Stewart said.

“As he was being assaulted, the complainer curled up into a ball. As he was, Geddes came towards him with a black truncheon-style torch, which was about 12-inches in length.

“Chrissy-May Geddes then struck the complainer with the torch twice to the face while Macintosh repeatedly punched and kicked him.”

The trio’s victim managed to scramble to his feet and ran to the nearest bus stop.

He attended ARI where he had injuries to his head closed with medical glue.

Appearing in the dock, Paul Geddes, Chrissy-May Geddes and William Macintosh all pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

‘Disproportionate for her to use the torch’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court the night before the incident in the driveway there had been “some sort of argument followed by several assaults”.

He added: “Mr Geddes had concerns about the complainer’s motives and that it wasn’t to get his property.

“He tells me the complainer had a sock with some sort of weight in it – he thought it was a pool ball.

“Mr Geddes should have then gone away at this point and he does accept taking a hold of the complainer and there was a struggle.”

Also representing Macintosh, Mr McRobert said he had been involved but had only really come in at the “tail end” of the attack.

Chrissy-May Geddes’s lawyer, Andrew Ormiston, described his client as a “young woman with adverse experiences” but who “realises that her behaviour was reprehensible”.

“The first my client knew about the incident was that she had attended at her uncle’s house and at some stage there was an altercation between her uncle and the complainer,” Mr Ormiston said.

“She then accepts that she obtained the torch from inside the house and took it – by the time she gets to the altercation it was disproportionate for her to use the torch.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined both Geddes, of Logie Place, Aberdeen, and Macintosh, of Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen, £315 each.

Due to her young age, the sheriff gave Chrissy-May Geddes, of Marchburn Drive, Aberdeen, six months to be of good behaviour.

