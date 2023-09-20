Trio in dock over vicious early morning ‘truncheon-style’ torch attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trio in dock over vicious early morning ‘truncheon-style’ torch attack

Paul Geddes, Chrissy-May Geddes and William MacIntosh's victim suffered permanent disfigurement and had to attend Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By David McPhee
Paul Geddes, 46, Chrissy-May Geddes Macintosh, 24, and William Macintosh, 62, admitted a charge of assault at a property in Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Paul Geddes, 46, Chrissy-May Geddes Macintosh, 24, and William Macintosh, 62, admitted a charge of assault at a property in Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.

Three people have been sentenced after they assaulted a man with a 12-inch “truncheon-style” torch.

Paul Geddes, 46, Chrissy-May Geddes, 24, and William Macintosh, 62, set about their victim after confusion arose over him picking up the wrong mobile phone.

He called William Macintosh and arranged to come by his house to make the exchange, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

But, when he arrived he was attacked by Geddes, Macintosh and Mackintosh’s niece.

During the brawl, Chrissy-May Geddes struck him repeatedly to the head with a foot-long “truncheon-style” torch.

The victim suffered permanent disfigurement and had to attend Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) where they had to glue a cut to his head.

Victim curled up into ball

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said the man had been drinking at an address on Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen with William Macintosh and others during the evening of August 28, 2021.

At around 10am the following day, the man woke to find he had taken Macintosh’s phone instead of his own and called Geddes to arrange to get it back.

Walking to the property, he met Geddes in the driveway who became immediately aggressive.

“The complainer was then knocked to the ground by Geddes who was throwing punches at him, striking him to the head and body,” Ms Stewart said.

“As he was being assaulted, the complainer curled up into a ball. As he was, Geddes came towards him with a black truncheon-style torch, which was about 12-inches in length.

“Chrissy-May Geddes then struck the complainer with the torch twice to the face while Macintosh repeatedly punched and kicked him.”

The trio’s victim managed to scramble to his feet and ran to the nearest bus stop.

He attended ARI where he had injuries to his head closed with medical glue.

Appearing in the dock, Paul Geddes, Chrissy-May Geddes and William Macintosh all pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.

‘Disproportionate for her to use the torch’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court the night before the incident in the driveway there had been “some sort of argument followed by several assaults”.

He added: “Mr Geddes had concerns about the complainer’s motives and that it wasn’t to get his property.

“He tells me the complainer had a sock with some sort of weight in it – he thought it was a pool ball.

“Mr Geddes should have then gone away at this point and he does accept taking a hold of the complainer and there was a struggle.”

Also representing Macintosh, Mr McRobert said he had been involved but had only really come in at the “tail end” of the attack.

Chrissy-May Geddes’s lawyer, Andrew Ormiston, described his client as a “young woman with adverse experiences” but who “realises that her behaviour was reprehensible”.

“The first my client knew about the incident was that she had attended at her uncle’s house and at some stage there was an altercation between her uncle and the complainer,” Mr Ormiston said.

“She then accepts that she obtained the torch from inside the house and took it – by the time she gets to the altercation it was disproportionate for her to use the torch.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined both Geddes, of Logie Place, Aberdeen, and Macintosh, of Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen, £315 each.

Due to her young age, the sheriff gave Chrissy-May Geddes, of Marchburn Drive, Aberdeen, six months to be of good behaviour.

