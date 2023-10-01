Aboyne café owner passes on the baton after 30 years of scones, bruschetta and cheese toasties

The owner of Deeside’s Black Faced Sheep cafe has decided to hang up his apron after more than 30 years of delivering delicious bakes and lunches.

Mark Ronson set up the business on Ballater Road in Aboyne three decades ago.

Pairing great bakes with quality home interiors, “The Sheep”, as it is known locally, has become a home for great taste and style.

So much so, it has even secured a royal nod of approval.

However, after many years in the business and a recent heart surgery, Mark has decided it’s time for a change.

New owner hopes to continue the legacy left

Throughout the years, the café has become renowned for scones, bruschetta, Mark’s salad plates and well-loved cheese toasties.

As a licensed bistro, customers have also been able to indulge in some fine French and Italian wines.

Enjoyed by local residents, it has also been visited by overseas tourists and members of the Royal Family.

Alongside the café is a “unique treasure trove” of home furnishings to explore.

A few times a month, Mark and his wife Sylvi would also host themed nights in the eatery.

Who is taking over the Black Faced Sheep cafe?

Marking the start of a new era, new owner Morag Cormack has reassured customers their favourites will not be going anywhere. This includes the famous Mark cheese toastie.

The established business owner added: “Mark has built a fantastic brand in The Black Faced Sheep over the past three decades.

“I am looking forward to continuing the tradition, maintaining a very high standard of quality and service in both the restaurant and the shop.

“Please pop in soon and say hello. You will be made very welcome by us all.”

When can I visit?

She added that all the regular staff are remaining under the new ownership so there will be many “familiar faces” for customers visiting.

The themed nights will also be reintroduced “shortly” as well as new product ranges such as sharing platters and charcuterie boards.

The Black Faced Sheep is open from 10am to 5pm every day and open 11am to 5pm on Sunday. It is closed on Wednesdays.

