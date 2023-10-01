Aboyne café owner passes on the baton after 30 years of scones, bruschetta and cheese toasties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne café owner passes on the baton after 30 years of scones, bruschetta and cheese toasties

After many years in the business, Mark Ronson is passing on his legacy.  

By Lottie Hood
New owner Morag Cormack and retiring Mark Ronson in the Aboyne cafe.
New owner Morag Cormack and retiring Mark Ronson in the Aboyne cafe. Image: Black Faced Sheep Cafe

The owner of Deeside’s Black Faced Sheep cafe has decided to hang up his apron after more than 30 years of delivering delicious bakes and lunches.

Mark Ronson set up the business on Ballater Road in Aboyne three decades ago.

Pairing great bakes with quality home interiors, “The Sheep”, as it is known locally, has become a home for great taste and style.

So much so, it has even secured a royal nod of approval.

However, after many years in the business and a recent heart surgery, Mark has decided it’s time for a change.

New owner hopes to continue the legacy left

Throughout the years, the café has become renowned for scones, bruschetta, Mark’s salad plates and well-loved cheese toasties.

As a licensed bistro, customers have also been able to indulge in some fine French and Italian wines.

The cafe has become an institution in the Deeside town. Image: Black Faced Sheep Cafe

Enjoyed by local residents, it has also been visited by overseas tourists and members of the Royal Family.

Alongside the café is a “unique treasure trove” of home furnishings to explore.

A few times a month, Mark and his wife Sylvi would also host themed nights in the eatery.

Who is taking over the Black Faced Sheep cafe?

Marking the start of a new era, new owner Morag Cormack has reassured customers their favourites will not be going anywhere. This includes the famous Mark cheese toastie.

The established business owner added: “Mark has built a fantastic brand in The Black Faced Sheep over the past three decades.

“I am looking forward to continuing the tradition, maintaining a very high standard of quality and service in both the restaurant and the shop.

“Please pop in soon and say hello. You will be made very welcome by us all.”

When can I visit?

She added that all the regular staff are remaining under the new ownership so there will be many “familiar faces” for customers visiting.

The themed nights will also be reintroduced “shortly” as well as new product ranges such as sharing platters and charcuterie boards.

The Black Faced Sheep is open from 10am to 5pm every day and open 11am to 5pm on Sunday. It is closed on Wednesdays.

