King Charles meets next generation of engineers at Global Underwater Hub in Westhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King Charles meets next generation of engineers at Global Underwater Hub in Westhill

The vital work being carried out by the underwater sectors was showcased to the King during a visit to Aberdeenshire on Friday.

By Ellie Milne
King Charles wearing a kilt and talking to Mintlaw Academy pupils
King Charles talks to Mintlaw Academy pupils Liam Godsman and Shaun Cruickshank during a visit to Westhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aspiring engineers from Mintlaw Academy have been given the rare opportunity to show one of their projects to King Charles during a visit to Aberdeenshire.

The youngsters were invited along to the Global Underwater Hub (GUH) in Westhill which was showcasing its work across the underwater industry to the monarch.

GUH has supported the school through its STEM educational outreach programme for the past 10 years with the aim of inspiring young people to pursue a career in the underwater sectors.

Through this partnership, the dedicated pupils have created their own company, developed a website and designed and built their own remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) with help from mentor and deputy head, Ali Hynd.

King Charles during a visit to Westhill
King Charles visited the GUH offices in Westhill on Friday morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Inspiring the next generation

On Friday, they confidently demonstrated to the King how their ROV works while he asked questions about their future goals and after-school plans.

Mr Hynd said: “The King had a genuine interest in the STEM industries, and in STEM in schools and how we can better forge that link with industry and organisations like GUH.

“The ROV project is designed to help foster young people to meet their aspirational goals and careers and give them the skills needed to go into the field of engineering.

“GUH has been a long-term supporter and it’s great for the King to recognise the work the pupils have done and continue to do. This is huge for them.”

King Charles and Mike Jones look at ROV
King Charles inspected a ROV outside with Mike Jones, chairman of the GUH North Advisory Group. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Fifth year pupils Liam Godsman, 15, and Shaun Cruickshank, 16, both hold crucial roles in the Mintlaw ROV Team and are planning to pursue careers in engineering.

Liam said: “It was a really great experience to meet someone of such magnitude. Engineering is my passion so to be able to share that is something I was very grateful to do.

“He seemed really interested and I’m glad to see that the people at the top of our country are interested in ensuring STEM is being pushed through to the new age.

Shaun added: “It was good, he asked personal questions as well about what we wanted to do when we left school. He cared about our education. It was also our first time meeting royalty, so it was a big day.”

King Charles visits GUH

King Charles leaving the GUH offices
The King met GUH board members and sector representatives on Friday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The King, wearing his new King Charles III tartan, was welcomed to the Westhill offices to the sound of bagpipes and a few neighbouring colleagues trying to catch a glimpse of his arrival over the fence.

He was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Sandy Manson and GUH’s chief executive Neil Gordon who gave him a tour of the facilities.

Before heading indoors, he was able to inspect the latest technology “all-electric” work-class submersible ROV, which was built and developed in Newcastle by GUH member company, Soil Machine Dynamics.

King Charles met representatives from member companies, including 3D underwater scanning business Viewport3 Limited and JFD Defense Diving.

He took the time to discuss each company’s work and ask questions, being handed a cup of tea and gifted a book on his way round the room.

The King takes control

King Charles holding a computer mouse
King Charles, with William Pearson of Fugro, takes control remotely of a vessel out at sea. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The King himself got some hand-on experience with an underwater robot which is used to inspect subsea cables and pipelines.

The Autonomous Surface Vessel, operated by Fugro, is completely unmanned and currently part of an offshore operation off the coast of Amsterdam.

The vessel is controlled via technology in Aberdeen which the King jumped at the chance to try out for himself, briefly taking control of the computer mouse to operate it from hundreds of miles away.

William Pearson, from Fugro, said: “We demonstrated how the system works and showed him the real-time systems and our cameras.

“He got a chance to steer it and operate it, and then we showed him a video clip of a ROV and how we carry out an underwater survey.

“He seemed pleased with it all.”

King Charles looks on a diving gear
King Charles at a stand with a JFD Defense Diving suit on display. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘Thoroughly engaged’

At the end of his visit, King Charles unveiled a commemorative plaque and made a light-hearted joke about making sure the spelling was all correct.

He said he was grateful to everyone for coming out and sharing their knowledge on the “fascinating” underwater industries which was met by applause from all in attendance.

Mr Gordon, chief executive of GUH, said: “For us as an organsiation, and our industry, it’s absolutely fantastic for the King to come in and meet some of the most interesting people from across the blue economy. He was thoroughly engaged in all the conversations.

“We chose companies that could demonstrate how unique the UK, particularly Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, is as a centre of excellence.

King Charles unveils GUH visit plaque
The King unveiled a plaque to commemorate his visit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“The underwater sector is at the heart of supporting the energy transition and it was evident today he was quite impressed by how diverse and inclusive we are of all the sectors.

“It all sparked an interest, but one of the key things he took away from here today was the Mintlaw ROV Team because he’s got a real passion for the younger generations.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen 107-year-old Rosella Lamont celebrating her birthday.
Aberdeen woman celebrates in style as she turns 107 - and reveals secret to…
Post Thumbnail
DNA method that snared infamous US serial killer could be used to catch cheese…
Linx Ice Arena could be bulldozed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Linx Ice Arena could be demolished and replaced at Aberdeen Beach as report casts…
St Joseph's RC School in Aberdeen.
Repairs planned at damp-infested St Joseph's School in Aberdeen after flooding causes closure
Lynne McIntyre opened her shop in Union Street six months ago but has been unhappy at the lack of footfall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Owner of fashion boutique Dizzy's tells of Union Street struggles
The former Union Street offices in Aberdeen will soon become flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
More empty Union Street offices to be converted into flats
Dough and Co on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sweet taste of success: Aberdeen's Dough and Co sells 10,000 doughnuts in just THREE…
One of GDK's signature kebabs
October opening confirmed for German Doner Kebab in Aberdeen
Andy and I before trying out the Tucan grub, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Haggis empanadas: Did the food at Tucan in Rosemount transport us to South America?
James to perform in Aberdeen.
Indie legends James announce Aberdeen gig - with Razorlight as support act

Conversation