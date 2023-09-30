Scary Stranger Things mural and views over UTG all part of Aberdeen HMV’s ‘Doctor Who regeneration’

Dozens of customers queued outside Aberdeen’s HMV ahead of its grand reopening following a major revamp.

When inside, they were greeted with a frightening new mural (painted by staff) depicting the Demogorgon from sci-fi hit Stranger Things towering over the Granite City skyline.

And a reimagined second floor now features space for live music performances, against a huge window offering views over the also-revamped Union Terrace Gardens.

The HMV on Union Street closed its doors last month to undergo a refit, thought of as a “Doctor Who regeneration” by shop staff.

I went along as soon as I could to see what has changed.

What can be expected?

Walking inside, the shop looks almost unrecognisable – and that mural is one of the first things to catch your eye.

However, one of the biggest changes has to be the layout and design of the Trinity Centre branch.

Rethinking the shop floor was an big part of the refit process, manager Lee Mcmenemy told me.

Lee added: “We cleared the entire shop and worked around the clock to get it back to the standards we normally have.”

Customers will be pleased to see that the upstairs has finally fully reopened, with a large section having been boarded up in recent years.

Upstairs looks onto Union Terrace Gardens

A “magnificent view” onto Union Terrace Gardens can also be seen as the windows up there have been opened up.

According to Lee, this was one of the main proposals during the refurbishment process.

“You don’t get many views like this in other stores”, he beamed.

“Having the windows opened up allows so much more natural light in, it’s great.”

They plan to host live music events from local signers, DJs, and artists to help boost the music scene in the city.

A proud Lee said he arrived to work this morning with more than 50 customers lined up on Union Street, eagerly waiting for their first glance inside.

He said: “Today has been exciting. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster but we couldn’t be happier.

“We have so many regulars and I think they’ve missed us.”

Customers all gave the revamp a good review, praising the extra space, that makes it easier to find what they are looking for.

‘People want to come into the city centre’

HMV’s refit has come as a boost for the Trinity Centre at a time when efforts are being made to turn it around.

In July, Robert Keane was revealed by The Press and Journal as the new owner of the Trinity shopping centre.

Lee is optimistic this could all benefit his branch of HMV.

He said: “It’s owned locally now which is great, and I think as the centre progresses it will get people back in.

“During the last few years, we have seen strong sales over the weekends. People want to come into the city centre, especially on a Friday and Saturday.”

The refit also ends years of speculation that HMV is seeking to move from its long-term city base.