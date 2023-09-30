Scary Stranger Things mural and views over UTG all part of Aberdeen HMV’s ‘Doctor Who regeneration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scary Stranger Things mural and views over UTG all part of Aberdeen HMV’s ‘Doctor Who regeneration’

The Trinity Centre staple was closed for five weeks as refurbishment work was carried out.

By Shanay Taylor
Post Thumbnail

Dozens of customers queued outside Aberdeen’s HMV ahead of its grand reopening following a major revamp.

When inside, they were greeted with a frightening new mural (painted by staff) depicting the Demogorgon from sci-fi hit Stranger Things towering over the Granite City skyline.

And a reimagined second floor now features space for live music performances, against a huge window offering views over the also-revamped Union Terrace Gardens.

The ground floor has plenty to appeal to the young – and the young at heart. Image: Shanay Taylor/DC Thomson

The HMV on Union Street closed its doors last month to undergo a refit, thought of as a “Doctor Who regeneration” by shop staff.

I went along as soon as I could to see what has changed.

What can be expected?

Walking inside, the shop looks almost unrecognisable – and that mural is one of the first things to catch your eye.

Stranger Things artwork in the revamped Aberdeen HMV. Image: Shanay Taylor/DCT Media

However, one of the biggest changes has to be the layout and design of the Trinity Centre branch.

Rethinking the shop floor was an big part of the refit process, manager Lee Mcmenemy told me.

Lee added: “We cleared the entire shop and worked around the clock to get it back to the standards we normally have.”

Customers will be pleased to see that the upstairs has finally fully reopened, with a large section having been boarded up in recent years.

The manager Lee showed me around. Image: Shanay Taylor/DC Thomson

Upstairs looks onto Union Terrace Gardens

A “magnificent view” onto Union Terrace Gardens can also be seen as the windows up there have been opened up.

According to Lee, this was one of the main proposals during the refurbishment process.

“You don’t get many views like this in other stores”, he beamed.

“Having the windows opened up allows so much more natural light in, it’s great.”

This will be the backdrop when musicians perform live sessions. Image: Shanay Taylor/DC Thomson

They plan to host live music events from local signers, DJs, and artists to help boost the music scene in the city.

A proud Lee said he arrived to work this morning with more than 50 customers lined up on Union Street, eagerly waiting for their first glance inside.

He said: “Today has been exciting. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster but we couldn’t be happier.

“We have so many regulars and I think they’ve missed us.”

Customers all gave the revamp a good review, praising the extra space, that makes it easier to find what they are looking for.

‘People want to come into the city centre’

HMV’s refit has come as a boost for the Trinity Centre at a time when efforts are being made to turn it around.

In July, Robert Keane was revealed by The Press and Journal as the new owner of the Trinity shopping centre.

Lee is optimistic this could all benefit his branch of HMV. 

The HMV on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s owned locally now which is great, and I think as the centre progresses it will get people back in.

“During the last few years, we have seen strong sales over the weekends. People want to come into the city centre, especially on a Friday and Saturday.”

The refit also ends years of speculation that HMV is seeking to move from its long-term city base.

The future of Aberdeen

