Westdyke Leisure Centre to close after nearly 40 years of serving the community

A popular leisure centre in Aberdeenshire has announced it will close its doors after almost 40 years.

The Westdyke Leisure Centre, in Westhill, has been facing a cash crisis in recent years due to a decrease in council support and an increase in energy costs.

Centre manager Shona Wright and the rest of the team have made significant efforts to try and keep the doors open, including setting up a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising £40,000

When it launched earlier this month, Shona said they wanted to do everything they could to make sure the centre stayed open and continued to provide its vital services.

They have now had to make the hard decision to close next month after not being able to raise the funds in time.

Westdyke Leisure Centre to close

In a statement shared online, the centre team wrote: “It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you we are closing our doors at the end of October,

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of those who kindly donated to our GoFundMe campaign. Unfortunately, we just didn’t raise the funds we needed in time.

“We have had to make the responsible, but very hard, decision to close the centre after nearly 40 years.

“You can rest assure that your donations went to good use in the centre and if there is absolutely anything left it will be passed on to charity.

“It has been our absolute pleasure dealing with you all over the years and we thank you so much for your loyal support.”

‘A terrible loss’

The centre has served the community since the early 1980s and offers a wide variety of classes and activities, from baby Kindergym to senior citizen exercise groups.

A pre-school group meets five days a week and its facilities are also used by a number of groups for outdoor football, sewing, pilates, yoga and martial arts, including Qigong.

The centre employs 11 members of staff, with most working part-time.

Westhill residents have shared their upset at the news in the comments, describing the closure as “a big loss” to the community.

One person wrote: “Aww this is such sad news. You guys were brilliant at your jobs and we have such fond memories there.”

Another commented: “This is incredibly sad news. My children and I have very fond memories of the wonderful classes held at the centre, run by a brilliant, caring and supportive team.

“It’s a terrible loss for the community and I wish all those who work at centre the very best for the future.”

Another added: “Very sad news, this centre has been the heart of the community for so many years with such dedicated and lovely staff.”