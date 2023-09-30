Westdyke Leisure Centre to close after nearly 40 years of serving the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westdyke Leisure Centre to close after nearly 40 years of serving the community

The centre launched an urgent appeal earlier this month for support to keep doors open.

By Ellie Milne
Westdyke Leisure Centre
Upkeep of the centre has become more expensive.

A popular leisure centre in Aberdeenshire has announced it will close its doors after almost 40 years.

The Westdyke Leisure Centre, in Westhill, has been facing a cash crisis in recent years due to a decrease in council support and an increase in energy costs.

Centre manager Shona Wright and the rest of the team have made significant efforts to try and keep the doors open, including setting up a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising £40,000

When it launched earlier this month, Shona said they wanted to do everything they could to make sure the centre stayed open and continued to provide its vital services.

They have now had to make the hard decision to close next month after not being able to raise the funds in time.

Westdyke Leisure Centre to close

The hall set up for Kindergym fun.

In a statement shared online, the centre team wrote: “It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you we are closing our doors at the end of October,

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of those who kindly donated to our GoFundMe campaign. Unfortunately, we just didn’t raise the funds we needed in time.

“We have had to make the responsible, but very hard, decision to close the centre after nearly 40 years.

“You can rest assure that your donations went to good use in the centre and if there is absolutely anything left it will be passed on to charity.

“It has been our absolute pleasure dealing with you all over the years and we thank you so much for your loyal support.”

‘A terrible loss’

The centre has served the community since the early 1980s and offers a wide variety of classes and activities, from baby Kindergym to senior citizen exercise groups.

A pre-school group meets five days a week and its facilities are also used by a number of groups for outdoor football, sewing, pilates, yoga and martial arts, including Qigong.

The centre employs 11 members of staff, with most working part-time.

The facilities at Westdyke are invaluable to an array of different groups.

Westhill residents have shared their upset at the news in the comments, describing the closure as “a big loss” to the community.

One person wrote: “Aww this is such sad news. You guys were brilliant at your jobs and we have such fond memories there.”

Another commented: “This is incredibly sad news. My children and I have very fond memories of the wonderful classes held at the centre, run by a brilliant, caring and supportive team.

“It’s a terrible loss for the community and I wish all those who work at centre the very best for the future.”

Another added: “Very sad news, this centre has been the heart of the community for so many years with such dedicated and lovely staff.”

