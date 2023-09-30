Eye-catching Aberdeen letters make the move to Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Eye-catching Aberdeen letters make the move to Union Terrace Gardens

The sign has encouraged many people to visit the gardens this weekend.

By Ellie Milne
Aberdeen letters at Union Terrace Gardens
The selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters have been installed at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An eye-catching sign made up of letters spelling out “Aberdeen” has been moved to Union Terrace Gardens.

The bold selfie-friendly sign was first installed at the Castlegate in May to encourage more people to visit the Granite City.

It was designed to be moved to different locations, with Broad Street and Pittodrie Stadium suggested as future spots.

Last week, Aberdeen Inspired confirmed the letters would soon be moved to their new home in Union Terrace Gardens where they have now been installed.

Passersby have been able to spot the characters when walking through the gardens and from Union Street and Union Terrace.

Couple take a selfie in front of Aberdeen letters
A couple take a selfie in front of the Aberdeen letters. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Letters find new home at Union Terrace Gardens

The recently relocated sign drew a lot of people down to the gardens on Saturday with many stopping to take a selfie or asking someone passing by to take a photo for them.

Those visiting Union Terrace Gardens said the new location was the perfect spot for the sign.

More than one person noted His Majesty’s Theatre and the greenery of the gardens made a much more appealing backdrop than Union Street.

The eye-catching sign was created by Aberdeen-based Luxous Group who included interactive technology in the design.

This means the letters can feature animated digital displays and change colour for different events.

During its first weekend at Union Terrace Gardens, the letters featured moving imagery of trees.

Aberdeen sign pictured in Union Terrace Gardens with His Majesty's Theatre in the background
The letters now sit in front of His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Ross Grant, Aberdeen Inspired project manager, said: “The Aberdeen letters are sure to complement the flora and foliage in the gardens as we move into autumn and winter.

“The letters will be a welcome addition to the newly finished city centre attraction, and on behalf of the city partners, we are delighted to bring them to such a central location.”

Conversation