Eye-catching Aberdeen letters make the move to Union Terrace Gardens

An eye-catching sign made up of letters spelling out “Aberdeen” has been moved to Union Terrace Gardens.

The bold selfie-friendly sign was first installed at the Castlegate in May to encourage more people to visit the Granite City.

It was designed to be moved to different locations, with Broad Street and Pittodrie Stadium suggested as future spots.

Last week, Aberdeen Inspired confirmed the letters would soon be moved to their new home in Union Terrace Gardens where they have now been installed.

Passersby have been able to spot the characters when walking through the gardens and from Union Street and Union Terrace.

Letters find new home at Union Terrace Gardens

The recently relocated sign drew a lot of people down to the gardens on Saturday with many stopping to take a selfie or asking someone passing by to take a photo for them.

Those visiting Union Terrace Gardens said the new location was the perfect spot for the sign.

More than one person noted His Majesty’s Theatre and the greenery of the gardens made a much more appealing backdrop than Union Street.

The eye-catching sign was created by Aberdeen-based Luxous Group who included interactive technology in the design.

This means the letters can feature animated digital displays and change colour for different events.

During its first weekend at Union Terrace Gardens, the letters featured moving imagery of trees.

Ross Grant, Aberdeen Inspired project manager, said: “The Aberdeen letters are sure to complement the flora and foliage in the gardens as we move into autumn and winter.

“The letters will be a welcome addition to the newly finished city centre attraction, and on behalf of the city partners, we are delighted to bring them to such a central location.”