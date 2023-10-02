Talented local youngsters wanted to star in new film being shot in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talented local youngsters wanted to star in new film being shot in Aberdeen

James Rose is offering actors a chance to work on set for his first feature film, A Song for Gran.

By Bailey Moreton
James Rose (right) stands behind a camera with other members of the crew on the set of 'A Song for Gran.
James Rose (right) stands behind a camera with other members of the crew on the set of 'A Song for Gran.' Image: James Rose.

An Aberdonian filmmaker is hoping to give local youngsters a taste of stardom in his new film.

Four talented kids are needed to star in James Rose’s first feature film A Song for Gran, which will film later this month.

The movie is in tribute to James’s grandmother, Margaret Ramsay, and the close relationship the pair had when he was growing up.

James Rose holds a clapperboard for his new film ‘A Song for Gran.’ Image: James Rose.

The story jumps between timelines; one set in Aberdeen following the main character Joe as he grew up in Scotland, and 25 years later as Joe tries to help his ailing grandmother return to Scotland after having moved to the USA.

Filming for the American portion took place in Washington state.

The production is now being moved to the Granite City to capture the younger years of Joe and his grandmother.

James is looking to cast local actors to play the younger versions of the grandmother and Joe, as well as a couple of other students, extras, and some behind-the-scenes roles.

Anyone is welcome to apply, from seasoned actors to those looking to get their first taste of life on set.

Filmmaker determined to buck trend of ‘constant drain’ of Aberdeen talent to London and central belt

James told The P&J: “When I was younger it took me a long time to find the confidence, I was in my late twenties before I attended drama school.

“It just didn’t seem like a realistic option to have a career like that.

“I think if I had those opportunities when I was younger, I would have found my voice sooner.

“I wouldn’t have had to leave home and all my family and friends to make a career for myself.

“I think that’s a big thing, there’s just this constant drain of Aberdeen, to London, to Edinburgh, to Glasgow and there’s really good and talented people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire; they just need that platform and someone to believe in them.”

While not autobiographical, the film is personal for the filmmaker and actor.

His grandmother died in a care home during the pandemic, while he was stuck in the USA unable to visit.

He said: “To see the character inspired by my grandmother portrayed and you know her grandson… that was very emotional.

“One of the final scenes between the two of them just brought the actors to tears and it also brought me to tears.

“I think that was a release for me, letting go of some of the emotion I had been carrying around about the loss of my grandmother.”

James is looking to film in October and the beginning of November and is currently working on confirming dates and locations.

People interested in auditioning can email him at: hello@tartanunderdog.com

