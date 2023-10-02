North sides discover opponents in the Women’s Scottish Cup draw

There was north interest in the draw for the second round of the Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup draw on Monday night.

Caley Thistle Women, who are three points off the summit of the SWF Championship, will host Drumchapel United, who are joint-top of SWFL West, just behind Dunipace Ladies on goal difference after their first three games.

It’s an all-Championship tie for Westdyke Ladies, who are fourth in the division, as they are home to Morton, who are five points behind them after five fixtures.

Here's your full draw from tonight's @scottishgas Women's Scottish Cup Second Round draw. The 12 ties will be played on the weekend of Sunday, 5 November.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/B6BZlhuYWH — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) October 2, 2023

And two SWF North sides will also meet Championship opponents as Grampian Ladies are the visitors to Renfrew Ladies and Dyce Women go to Edinburgh City.

The full draw is: Rossvale v St Mirren, Renfrew Ladies v Grampian Ladies, Westdyke Ladies v Morton, Airdrie Ladies v Queen of the South, Armadale Ladies v Edinburgh Caledonia, Caley Thistle Women v Drumchapel United, Falkirk Women v Glenrothes Strollers Ladies, East Fife v Dryburgh, Stenhousemuir v Hutchison Vale, Inverurie Locos v Ayr United, Bonnyrigg Rose Ladies v Giffnock Women, Edinburgh City v Dyce Women.

Ties will be played on the weekend of Sunday, November 5.