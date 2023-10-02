Two men charged in connection with firearms offences following Crimond incident

Two men have been charged in connection with firearms offences following an incident in Crimond.

Police were scrambled to the Aberdeenshire village on Sunday evening to reports of an incident on Logie Road.

A cordon was placed around the area as police launched an investigation.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Two men to appear in court

Police have confirmed two men, aged 21 and 38, have been arrested and charged in connection with firearm offences.

They are due to appear in court on Tuesday.

In a statement, officers confirmed there is no wider risk to the public.

However, police are set to remain in the area for some time as they carry out inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Two men – aged 21 and 38 – have been arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences, after officers were called to Logie Road in Crimond, around 6pm on Sunday, October 1.

“They are expected to appear at court on Tuesday, October 3.

“There was no wider risk to the public and officers will be in the area carrying out further inquiries.”