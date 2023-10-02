Two men charged in connection with firearms offences following Crimond incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men charged in connection with firearms offences following Crimond incident

Police have confirmed two men, aged 21 and 38, have been charged in connection with firearm offences.

By Michelle Henderson
Police have confirmed two men, aged 21 and 38, have been charged in connection with firearm offences. Image: DC Thomson.

Two men have been charged in connection with firearms offences following an incident in Crimond.

Police were scrambled to the Aberdeenshire village on Sunday evening to reports of an incident on Logie Road.

A cordon was placed around the area as police launched an investigation.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Two men to appear in court

Police have confirmed two men, aged 21 and 38, have been arrested and charged in connection with firearm offences.

They are due to appear in court on Tuesday.

In a statement, officers confirmed there is no wider risk to the public.

However, police are set to remain in the area for some time as they carry out inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Two men – aged 21 and 38 – have been arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences, after officers were called to Logie Road in Crimond, around 6pm on Sunday, October 1.

“They are expected to appear at court on Tuesday, October 3.

“There was no wider risk to the public and officers will be in the area carrying out further inquiries.”

