Farming NCC rams reach £14,000 at Lairg The sale of 243 tups averaged £1,490. By Katrina Macarthur October 2 2023, 7.14pm NCC rams reach £14,000 at Lairg A packed ringside of buyers and spectators were out in force for the breed sale in Lairg. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A packed ringside of North Country Cheviot breeders from all over the UK descended on Lairg Auction Mart for the annual tup sale yesterday. United Auctions sold 243 hill-type rams to average £1,490, a rise of £87 on the year for 17 more sold. Twenty tups sold at £4,200 or above, with a top price of £14,000 paid for the best from Bowmount Farming's Attonburn flock at Yetholm, Kelso. Robert and Becca Rennie, topped with Attonburn Cocaine, a two-shear son of the £5,000 Badanloch Wildfire, bought at Dingwall. Bred out of a Newbank Vintage dam, he sold to Ted Fox, St Johns Kirk, Biggar. Full report in tomorrow's Press & Journal and Courier