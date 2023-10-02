NCC rams reach £14,000 at Lairg

A packed ringside of North Country Cheviot breeders from all over the UK descended on Lairg Auction Mart for the annual tup sale yesterday.

United Auctions sold 243 hill-type rams to average £1,490, a rise of £87 on the year for 17 more sold.

Twenty tups sold at £4,200 or above, with a top price of £14,000 paid for the best from Bowmount Farming’s Attonburn flock at Yetholm, Kelso.

Robert and Becca Rennie, topped with Attonburn Cocaine, a two-shear son of the £5,000 Badanloch Wildfire, bought at Dingwall.

Bred out of a Newbank Vintage dam, he sold to Ted Fox, St Johns Kirk, Biggar.

Full report in tomorrow’s Press & Journal and Courier