NCC rams reach £14,000 at Lairg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

NCC rams reach £14,000 at Lairg

The sale of 243 tups averaged £1,490.

By Katrina Macarthur
A packed ringside of buyers and spectators were out in force for the breed sale in Lairg. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A packed ringside of buyers and spectators were out in force for the breed sale in Lairg. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A packed ringside of North Country Cheviot breeders from all over the UK descended on Lairg Auction Mart for the annual tup sale yesterday.

United Auctions sold 243 hill-type rams to average £1,490, a rise of £87 on the year for 17 more sold.

Twenty tups sold at £4,200 or above, with a top price of £14,000 paid for the best from Bowmount Farming’s Attonburn flock at Yetholm, Kelso.

Robert and Becca Rennie, topped with Attonburn Cocaine, a two-shear son of the £5,000 Badanloch Wildfire, bought at Dingwall.

Bred out of a Newbank Vintage dam, he sold to Ted Fox, St Johns Kirk, Biggar.

Full report in tomorrow’s Press & Journal and Courier

More from Farming

Three of the RNAS award winners from left Ben Lowe, Gordon Towns and Peter Cook.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society announces 2023 award winners
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy is speaking at Future Farming Expo Picture shows; Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy . UK. Supplied by Represent Date; 18/05/2022
New Scottish farming expo announces line-up of speakers
Over 24,000 school children are signed up for the Lamb for St Andrew's Day initiative on November 30 but 150 lambs are still needed.
Urgent call to meet Lamb for St Andrew's Day target
Tim McDonald, Gary Raeburn, Sarah Balfour, James Duxbury and John-Paul Duxbury. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Preparations underway for Christmas Classic with new top team
NCC rams reach £14,000 at Lairg
Selective Thainstone tup sale trade reaches 2,400gns
Nia Rainnie from Cobbleheugh, Dinnet, with her champion Texel shearling and judge Angus Greenlaw,
Hilton of Culsh leads ram trade to £3,800 at Huntly
Bruce Swanson from East Murkle stood overall champion with a Suffolk and Derek Bain from Kennachy was reserve with a Texel. They are pictured with judge Liam Muir from Orkney. Images: Anne MacPherson
Caithness producers top Dingwall ram sale at £2,000 twice
Lynn Ronaldson of Bower Young Farmers with Bob.
Caithness Young Farmer wins north area sheepdog trial
Heather Duff runs the Pitmudie herd with her parents. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Brechin Simmental breeder to judge at Borderway Agri Expo
This year, the Croft House Grant Scheme approved over £440,000 to 15 crofters, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New payments made to support crofting families