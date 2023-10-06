Two-car crash leads to tailbacks on major Aberdeen roads

A two-car crash in the south of Aberdeen caused tailbacks on some of the city’s busiest roads earlier this evening.

The accident took place on Garthdee Road – near B&Q – at around 6.20pm and affected traffic in Bridge of Dee and the surrounding areas.

Traffic was queued up along Holburn Street, a major route in and out of Aberdeen city centre from the south.

The A92 Stonehaven Road – which crosses the Bridge of Dee – was also backed up due to the collision.

Police attended the scene, with no injuries being reported.

The fire service confirmed that they did not attend.