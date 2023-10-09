Exclusive: Northfield Academy headteacher quits amid effort to turn around troubled school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Northfield Academy headteacher quits amid effort to turn around troubled school

Council asked for clarity on Northfield improvement project after Douglas Watt's 'sudden' departure.

By Ellie Milne
Douglas Watt, headteacher of Northfield Academy, has resigned. Image: Aberdeen City Council/DC Thomson.
Douglas Watt, headteacher of Northfield Academy, has resigned.

The headteacher of Northfield Academy has resigned amid efforts to improve the school.

It is understood Douglas Watt has quit after three and half years in the role at the Aberdeen secondary.

He was appointed as substantive headteacher in March 2020 with his career focused on transforming the school and changing public perception.

Northfield Academy was visited by Education Scotland inspectors in January and received the lowest grade in all four areas assessed – including leadership.

Image: Education Scotland.

The damning findings raised by the watchdog included a lack of “positive relationships” across the school, and a lack of focus on students’ performance and career prospects.

At the time, Aberdeen City Council said a three-year plan to make improvements at the school was already in place.

The education committee also called a special session where officers presented a detailed plan for addressing the issues.

The ongoing plan includes adding new courses to the curriculum, adding new responsibilities for teachers and increasing efforts to fill vacancies.

Now, the council will have another important position to fill.

Aberdeen Labour has written to the council for clarity on how the improvement plan will progress following Mr Watt’s “sudden departure”.

Leader M. Taqueer Malik said: “This is bad news for the school which was put into ‘special measures’ by the council in March this year.

“We have written to the chief executive asking for a statement as to the current position at Northfield School in order that the council is fully aware of the reasons for the sudden departure.”

Northfield Academy. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Concerns about pupil behavior

The report findings were published after teachers at Northfield Academy announced plans to take strike action over inadequate protection from student violence.

One of the maths teachers told the Press and Journal the situation at the school had become “intolerable” with pupils throwing textbooks and calculators, as well as kicking his classroom door off its hinges.

He also blamed the abuse from pupils for a mini-stroke that he suffered last year.

Union members first lodged their dispute in June 2022 and 89% later voted in favour of industrial action.

As a result, some candidates for teaching positions at the school withdrew their applications.

Mr Malik added: “Only last week we were informed by our trade union colleagues that behaviour at schools is still not being treated seriously enough by the council.

“Northfield Academy is a very good school and pupils, parents, teachers and auxiliary staff all need to be told what is going on and what the resignation means for the school going forward.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

