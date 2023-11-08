Top police officer asks Aberdonians to stop stigmatising addicts in the city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Top police officer asks Aberdonians to stop stigmatising addicts in the city centre

The Aberdeen detective said that stigma is a "huge thing" for drug addicts and causes them "anxiousness".

By Chris Cromar
PC Jordan Rae and PC Christopher Cowley outside Aberdeen's Marks and Spencer.
Problem drinkers and drug addicts are causing safety issues in the centre of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A top Aberdeen police officer has urged the public to stop stigmatising drug addicts and alcoholics who congregate in the city centre.

Detective Sergeant (DS) Scott McKay told The P&J that stigma is a “huge thing” for drug addicts and causes them “anxiousness”, adding that judgement by others is a “huge roadblock” in their recovery.

His comments came after The P&J joined officers on drug raids across Aberdeen as part of a crackdown on county lines drug gangs, who exploit vulnerable people.

A police putting a bottle of Buckfast in the bin in Aberdeen.
Drugs and alcohol are major issues in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Their victims  – often drug dependent – help flood the city with illegal drugs, which end up in communities across the region.

DS McKay said that drug dependency requires a “public health approach”, highlighting that the north-east is doing this through Operation Protector, a collaboration between police, councils and drug services.

He explains: “We proactively identify vulnerable people who have drug dependency and through multi-agency teams, which ordinarily would consist of a police officer, a worker from a drugs service and a housing officer.”

‘We need to break down that stigma’

The detective said: “It’s the old sort of example of crossing the road because you don’t feel safe walking towards somebody.

“Until we address that stigma and see these individuals as people, and not simply as drug dependent individuals who are actively looking to rob you or cause you any type of harm.

“Until that is addressed properly and the public realise that we need to break down that stigma, there will always be a little bit of anxiousness for individuals.”

Police speaking to a woman in Aberdeen city centre.
Police speak to a woman outside M&S on St Nicholas Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

After this, they will be referred into a drug or alcohol rehabilitation service, which could result in getting access to methadone or rehab, with the latter being the “extreme end of it”.

“But it’s not only about drugs and alcohol, it’s about building that relationship between client and professional,” DS McKay says.

Back to the issues in the heart of Aberdeen, the police have a regular “pod” located outside of M&S on St Nicholas Street, a crime hotspot in the city centre.

‘Reduce stigma around drug dependency’

It aims to address concerns that people may have and make them feel safer, or as DS McKay says: “To outreach to the public in order to reduce stigma around drug dependency.”

According to police, it has also been “really successful” in training individuals in life-saving Naloxone – a medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of opioid drugs.

A drug raid being carried out in Aberdeen.
Drugs raids are common place across the north-east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Again, it’s reducing stigma and seeing that person lying on the ground as opposed to seeing a drug dependent individual on the ground,” DS McKay reiterates.

In a staunch warning to those bringing in drugs and causing misery to communities across the north-east, the detective says: “Those who are committing the most harm are being targeted proactively and tenaciously by our enforcement teams.”

Exclusive: Police tackle drugs gang using flat near Aberdeen bus station in County Lines crackdown

