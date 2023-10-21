Aberdeen garden centre to host ‘quiet grotto’ for children with additional needs this Christmas

An Aberdeen garden centre is to host a ‘quiet Christmas grotto’ for children with additional needs.

Dobbies, in Lang Stracht, will provide a calming environment for youngsters who wish to meet Santa this festive period.

The ‘quiet grotto’ has soothing sound and visual elements and is part of the garden centre’s Christmas line-up, which also includes a ‘Santa Paws’ experience for dogs.

Upon arrival, youngsters will be welcomed by Santa’s elves before embarking through the magical Christmas forest and creating a special item to take home.

Following their time with the elves, kids will meet Santa who will hear their Christmas wishes and present them with a gift.

Dogs can also meet ‘Santa Paws’

Dogs can also meet Santa at the garden centre’s ‘Santa Paws’ experience, where they will receive a pet-friendly gift.

Santa will arrive at Dobbies on November 23. The ‘quiet grotto’ experience will be available on December 8, and Santa Paws on December 2.

Tickets cost £11.99 per child and £6.99 for dogs.

Sarah Murray, who develops Dobbies’ festive line up, said: “For every child, meeting Santa is a treasured highlight of the season.

“At Dobbies we’re dedicated to creating a Santa’s Grotto experience that resonates with every member of the community.”

“We’re thrilled that this year’s grotto experiences in Aberdeen will continue to spark the enchantment of Christmas for all families who join us.”