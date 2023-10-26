Offshore worker found with child abuse material tried to downplay it as a ‘social media thing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore worker found with child abuse material tried to downplay it as a ‘social media thing’

The total video runtime of the child sexual abuse videos found on Euan Gregor's devices was more than four hours. 

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An offshore engineer found with nearly 200 indecent images and videos of children tried to downplay the seriousness of what police had discovered at his home.

Euan Gregor appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted downloading and possessing dozens of indecent images and videos of children.

Police found more than 180 separate pictures and videos involving children on devices found at the 59-year-old’s home.

Most of the content found was of the most serious category – which can often include sadistic material and sexual content involving animals.

The combined runtime of the videos involving children was over four hours.

‘Social media thing’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that following intelligence being received, police executed a warrant at Gregor’s home on November 3 last year where they seized a number of devices.

“Two mobile telephones, a laptop and three hard drives were recovered,” Ms Spark said.

“The accused identified these items as belonging to him and provided passcodes to officers.

“Preliminary examinations were carried out and indecent images were observed on the devices.”

Gregor was subsequently cautioned, arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station, during which point he stated to officers: “Social media thing, folk were swapping images and videos – you weren’t asked about what was sent.”

An examination of Gregor’s devices found a total of 48 pictures and 134 videos involving children.

Of those found, 89 were considered Category A, 13 were Category C and 80 were Category C.

The total combined runtime of video content involving young children was four hours 38 minutes.

Gregor pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading indecent images of children and a second charge of being found in possession of indecent images of children.

‘Extremely concerning’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client “knows that the offences are serious”.

“Mr Gregor accepts the offending and he knows the impact that this has had on his family,” Mr McRobert said.

“He is also aware that one option for the court is the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Ian Miller described Gregor’s offences as “extremely concerning”.

He added: “We are well into the category of case where custody is appropriate.”

However, as an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller sentenced Gregor to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Gregor, of Howes View, Aberdeen, subject to the sex offender’s register for two years and ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme.

