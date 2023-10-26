Offshore worker found with child abuse material tried to downplay it as a ‘social media thing’

An offshore engineer found with nearly 200 indecent images and videos of children tried to downplay the seriousness of what police had discovered at his home.

Euan Gregor appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted downloading and possessing dozens of indecent images and videos of children.

Police found more than 180 separate pictures and videos involving children on devices found at the 59-year-old’s home.

Most of the content found was of the most serious category – which can often include sadistic material and sexual content involving animals.

The combined runtime of the videos involving children was over four hours.

‘Social media thing’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that following intelligence being received, police executed a warrant at Gregor’s home on November 3 last year where they seized a number of devices.

“Two mobile telephones, a laptop and three hard drives were recovered,” Ms Spark said.

“The accused identified these items as belonging to him and provided passcodes to officers.

“Preliminary examinations were carried out and indecent images were observed on the devices.”

Gregor was subsequently cautioned, arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station, during which point he stated to officers: “Social media thing, folk were swapping images and videos – you weren’t asked about what was sent.”

An examination of Gregor’s devices found a total of 48 pictures and 134 videos involving children.

Of those found, 89 were considered Category A, 13 were Category C and 80 were Category C.

The total combined runtime of video content involving young children was four hours 38 minutes.

Gregor pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading indecent images of children and a second charge of being found in possession of indecent images of children.

‘Extremely concerning’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client “knows that the offences are serious”.

“Mr Gregor accepts the offending and he knows the impact that this has had on his family,” Mr McRobert said.

“He is also aware that one option for the court is the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Ian Miller described Gregor’s offences as “extremely concerning”.

He added: “We are well into the category of case where custody is appropriate.”

However, as an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller sentenced Gregor to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Gregor, of Howes View, Aberdeen, subject to the sex offender’s register for two years and ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme.

