Small business roadshow in Inverness will support firms facing ‘persistent economical challenges’

The roadshow will visit Inverness next week with the hope of promoting local businesses to a live online audience.

By Alex Banks
The Victorian Market is one of the locations in which businesses will be visited
Small businesses across Inverness will have an opportunity to be put on the map by a nationwide roadshow as part of plans to support local businesses.

The Small Business Saturday Tour will arrive in the city on October 30 with the teams aim of spotlighting creativity to a live online audience.

The firm said local businesses will face “persistent economic challenges” in the coming months. It aims to encourage shopping local.

Where will the Small Business Saturday Tour visit?

The tour will visit small businesses such as The Scottish Craft Shop in the Victorian Market.

Other companies include Triquerta Crafts, Highland Hyacinth, and Scotch & Rye.

Small Business Saturday UK director Michelle Ovens said the team are counting down the days.

She said: “This year’s campaign is all about shining a spotlight on the nation’s fantastic small firms and showing them some major love.

“I encourage all small businesses in Scotland to get involved, whether it is in person or online.”

The tour will visit restaurant and cocktail bar Scotch and Rye Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness is one of 23 locations which the tour will visit and also receives support from BT Skills for Tomorrow.

BT managing director for small and medium business Chris Sims said: “Small Business Saturday empowers entrepreneurs to tackle the biggest challenges they are facing today.

“This year small businesses can access specialist mentoring and support, giving them tailored guidance on issues ranging from effective marketing to cyber security.”

Workshops and webinars

Other opportunities will be available for Inverness business owners – with virtual workshops and webinars on a range of topics.

It is also offering free online business support will also run throughout November.

The tour is part of an official countdown to Small Business Saturday Campaign which takes place on December 2.

It aims to celebrate small business success and encourages customers to shop local.

The event, which aims to highlight contributions to the local economy, is inviting small businesses to take part.

Conversation