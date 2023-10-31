Delays on A96 after two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

Drivers on the A96 are facing delays following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The crash happened on Auchmill Road, near Persley, shortly before 9am this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene following reports of a collision on the trunk road, which links Inverness and the Granite City.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Firefighters called to two-vehicle crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted about the incident at around 8.56am.

Two appliances were tasked to the scene, west of the Haudagain bypass.

Crews made the vehicle safe before leaving the scene at around 9.20am.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.50am on Tuesday, October 31, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Auchmill Road in Aberdeen. Emergency services are at the scene and recovery has been arranged.”