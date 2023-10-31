Disappointment and frustration as Highlands miss out on multi-million pound funding for schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Disappointment and frustration as Highlands miss out on multi-million pound funding for schools

An application was made to support three primary schools in the region

By John Ross
Park Primary school in Invergordon which was hit by a devastating series of fires was one of the schools earmarked for replacement. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Park Primary school in Invergordon which was hit by a devastating series of fires was one of the schools earmarked for replacement. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council’s convener says communities have been left devastated after the authority missed out on government funding for new schools.

Ten local authorities, including Aberdeen, Moray, Orkney and Shetland are to receive support from Phase 3 of the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Improvement Plan (LEIP)

But Highland’s bid to the multi-million pound fund for priority school projects has been unsuccessful.

Which school project are missing out?

An application was made to support three primary schools in Beauly, Dunvegan in Skye and Park in Invergordon.

The council also submitted separate applications for St Clement’s School in Dingwall and Tornagrain Primary near Inverness.

Despite meeting the selection criteria, the schools were not selected for investment following a ministerial review.

The decision was down to current economic climate and fiscal position, as well as the “need to ensure that the overall LEIP budget parameters are maintained”.

Bill Lobban says the council will urgently discuss a way forward for the schools

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “To say this is disappointing news is somewhat of an understatement and it will be devastating for communities who desperately need a new school.

“We will need to carefully consider the outcome of the Scottish Government’s decision and will be urgently discussing the way forward from here.”

The council had been eagerly awaiting the LEIP funding to fund the much-needed schools following a budget review.

Authority leader Raymond Bremner said the LEIP funding offered a unique opportunity to bid for revenue funding to support the building of new, high-quality, low-energy schools.

External funding needed for schools

“Having recently reviewed the capital programme, the council was clear that we were only able to deliver these projects with external funding assistance.

“Whilst this is really disappointing news, we now need to consider urgently what our options are to provide for the education of the children and the communities affected by this decision.”

Education chair John Finlayson said Highland Council has one of the largest school estates in Scotland with over 200 properties.

“(The) announcement is extremely disappointing and I certainly appreciate the frustrations that will be felt in the communities across Highland that have been affected.”

He said despite the current financial constraints, the council is working to improve schools and reduce carbon emissions.

Raymond Bremner said the fund was a unique opportunity fot the school projects

“While LEIP 3 funding has not been received, the schools that have missed out continue to be included in the council’s long term capital programme.”

Skye councillor and council Conservative group leader Ruraidh Stewart criticised the council administration and the Scottish Government for an “abandonment of our school communities”.

“It is extremely disappointing that, despite calls from the opposition, these schools were removed from the capital programme.

“Given the lack of commitment from the council and the competitive nature of the LEIP 3 funding, it should come as no surprise that this funding was not forthcoming.”

The council has previously secured funds from LEIP for the Tain 3-18 campus and for Broadford Primary School and Nairn Academy. .

