Revealed: £1 million transformation plan ‘to bring wow factor’ to Hazlehead Park

Aberdeen City Council has launched a consultation into the proposals for the massive new playpark.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Exciting £1 million plans for the construction of a playpark inclusive to all youngsters have been announced. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council
Exciting £1 million plans for the construction of a playpark inclusive to all youngsters have been announced. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen City Council has announced plans for a new £1 million playpark to be built in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park.

The massive new structure would be located at the site of the current playpark and will be designed with age bands to be “inclusive” for all ages of youngsters.

Council bosses say that “a wow factor” will be brought into the park by the construction of large tower units.

A purpose-made trail through the wooded section to give children another option for play would be built as part of the proposals.

The park will include large towers to give users a “wow factor”.  Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

Beyond the play equipment, improvements will be made to drainage to the site and there will be new seating, picnic benches and bins, new landscaping, new safety surfacing and grass zones.

Council consulting community on Hazlehead Park plans

Consultations will take place with local schools and community groups, and a public consultation also opens today for the designs.

The public consultation is available at Hazlehead Play Park 2023 – Aberdeen City Council – Citizen Space.

Councillor Miranda Radley, convener of the Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee, said: “We are delighted that one of our biggest parks in the city is to have a new playpark.

Consultations about the new playground at Hazlehead Park will take place with local schools and community groups. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

The SNP councillor, who represents Kincorth, Nigg and Cove wards, added: “I’m sure local children in Hazlehead as well as those from around the city who come to visit one of our most-loved parks will enjoy the new playpark.”

Hazlehead is the largest park in Aberdeen at 180 hectares.

The park opened to the public in 1920. It has memorial gardens, a petting zoo and is connected to three golf course. The park  is also a Red Squirrel Conservation Area.

