Travel CHAOS as line closure leads to dozens of train cancellations between Aberdeen and central belt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Travel CHAOS as line closure leads to dozens of train cancellations between Aberdeen and central belt

Aberdeen-Edinburgh, Aberdeen-Glasgow and Aberdeen-Inverness services are subject to cancellations .

By Alberto Lejarraga
Breaking news graphic
Dozens of train services between Aberdeen and the central belt and Inverness are subject to cancellation as line closes. Image: DC Thomson.

Several trains between Aberdeen and the central belt have been cancelled due to an issue on the line.

Scotrail has alerted that, due to a safety inspection of the track between Portlethen and Aberdeen, the line towards Aberdeen has been closed.

A tweet from the train operator reads: “Train services between Glasgow Queen Street/Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and between Montrose and Inverurie remain subject to cancellation, delay or revision pending the line safety check.”

Scotrail’s app further advises that trains between Aberdeen and Inverness are also subject to cancellations.

Dozens of train services subject to cancellation due to line closure in Aberdeen

The Scottish Government-owned operator has provided a number of affected customers with bus replacements.

“We’ve requested the following replacement transport. Aberdeen x3 requested – Awaiting confirmation. Dundee x3 requested – We have 2 Bay travel confirmed. ETA 1800 and 1830,” another tweet said.

The operator has confirmed that staff are on their way and once on site will carry out an inspection.

Disruption is expected to last until around 21:00 today.

More updates to follow:  

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr.
Equinor reportedly eyeing partial sale of contoversial Rosebank oilfield
Outside of Torphins School.
Learning and teaching at Torphins Primary School rated ‘weak’
Aberdeen University graduations are returning to the campus.
Aberdeen University rips up £300k P&J Live deal with vote to return graduations to…
Jan Langdon, of Molly's Cafe Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Supermarkets — but 'not a Co-op' — and wine bar in high demand for…
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 3
Norma Reid missing
Woman, 80, missing overnight from Portlethen
Councillors visited the former Cults Railway Station before discussing plans to turn it into a cafe and bike repair shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Approved: Former Cults Railway Station WILL become cafe as council votes to 'listen to…
Shaun Penders, from Lerwick, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Paedophile jailed for attacks on underage girls - including rape of schoolgirl, 13, in…
1972: A view along a quiet Victoria Street in Dyce in July 1972. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: Reminiscing about days gone by in the parish of Dyce
Blackadders' latest hire, Gillian Donald, with Simon Allison, the law firm's head of employment, in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen employment lawyer quits Brodies for Blackadders