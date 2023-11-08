Travel CHAOS as line closure leads to dozens of train cancellations between Aberdeen and central belt

Several trains between Aberdeen and the central belt have been cancelled due to an issue on the line.

Scotrail has alerted that, due to a safety inspection of the track between Portlethen and Aberdeen, the line towards Aberdeen has been closed.

A tweet from the train operator reads: “Train services between Glasgow Queen Street/Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and between Montrose and Inverurie remain subject to cancellation, delay or revision pending the line safety check.”

⚠️ NEW: Due to a safety inspection of the track between Portlethen and Aberdeen, the line towards Aberdeen is closed. @NetworkRailSCOT staff are on their way and once on site will carry out an inspection. Please check back for updates. https://t.co/JNUhw1NxHY pic.twitter.com/K2Rg94J52X — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 8, 2023

Scotrail’s app further advises that trains between Aberdeen and Inverness are also subject to cancellations.

Dozens of train services subject to cancellation due to line closure in Aberdeen

The Scottish Government-owned operator has provided a number of affected customers with bus replacements.

ℹ️ UPDATE: Latest on replacement transport. ⬇️ 🟦 Aberdeen x3 requested – x1 Kineil coach confirmed. ETA 1900. 🟦 Dundee x3 requested – We have 2 Bay travel confirmed. ETA 1800 and 1830 & x2 Capercallie travel minibuses confirmed. ETA 2000. ^Paul — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 8, 2023

“We’ve requested the following replacement transport. Aberdeen x3 requested – Awaiting confirmation. Dundee x3 requested – We have 2 Bay travel confirmed. ETA 1800 and 1830,” another tweet said.

The operator has confirmed that staff are on their way and once on site will carry out an inspection.

Disruption is expected to last until around 21:00 today.

More updates to follow: