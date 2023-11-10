Review: McFly bring the Power to Play at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Pop rockers McFly returned to Aberdeen last night for the first time in more than a decade, bringing old favourites and new smash hits with them.

The four-piece band – made up of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter – performed a super-charged sold out show at the Music Hall.

Their last appearance in the Granite City was back in 2011 when they played the former AECC during their Above the Noise tour.

But last night was the quartet’s final Scottish show on their Power to Play tour, having previously stopped by Edinburgh and Glasgow.

After the crowd was warmed up with some 80s classics including We Built This City, Footloose and YMCA, the curtain fell and the McFly boys were back in town.

North-east McFly fans treated to trip down Memory Lane

They kicked the gig off with their hit Where Did All The Guitars Go? from their recently released seventh album, Power to Play and had fans in the palm of their hands.

But the band took fans on a trip down Memory Lane as they performed songs from albums Room on the Third Floor, Motion in the Ocean and Radio:ACTIVE.

After an energetic start to the show, McFly slowed things down with Too Close For Comfort, a track from their 2005 album Wonderland, which was appreciated by their loyal fans.

But once it finished, bassist Dougie exclaimed: “We’re done with all the sad songs now, from now on it’s nothing but fun stuff.”

And he wasn’t wrong.

With a “hit it, Tom!” next up was Everybody Knows.

But the band stopped mid-song, with guitarist and vocalist Danny suddenly asking the crowd if anyone could play cowbell.

While plenty of screaming fans offered their help, the leadman picked out one lucky fan, Bethany, who enthusiastically played along with her favourite band on stage.

Without missing a beat, the band then jumped straight into Star Girl which lead to a sea of phones appearing as fans recorded the moment.

McFly ensured the smiles stayed on their fan’s faces as they performed Happiness, and loud cheers followed as they launched into classic hit Obviously.

Music Hall filled with cheers and mobile phone flashlights

Drummer Harry and bassist Dougie then left the stage, leaving Tom and Danny to entertain their north-east fans.

The duo showcased their vocals during acoustic versions of Not Alone and the band’s chart-topping hit All About You, with the crowd singing along word-for-word and lighting the Music Hall with their mobile phone flashlights.

With the band back together, they brought out Steven Battelle, lead singer of support act LostAlone to blast out new track Shine On.

Danny left the stage near the end of the song, before reappearing in the middle of the crowd to belt out Red – a previously unreleased song but a firm fan favourite.

The band ended the gig with an energetic performance of their 2004 debut hit Five Colours in Her Hair which had the crowd singing and jumping along.

So were McFly worth the long 12-year wait?

Well, Obviously!