Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen mum caught three times the drink-drive limit while doing the school run

This is the second time Donna Gillies has been caught drink-driving.

By David McPhee
Donna Gillies has been banned from the roads for three years after being caught drink-driving for the second time. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.
Donna Gillies has been banned from the roads for three years after being caught drink-driving for the second time. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.

A woman has been banned from the roads after she was caught drink-driving on the school run.

Mum-of two Donna Gillies was stopped in the morning by police on Hareness Road, Aberdeen, and found to be more than three times the legal limit.

The 41-year-old said she had consumed a bottle of wine the night before and believed it wouldn’t still be in her system.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told it was the 41-year-old’s second drink-driving conviction, her first coming in 2019.

Accused was driving to school

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that at around 8.55am on November 8 this year police became aware of Gillies’ red Peugeot 206 on Hareness Road and stopped it.

“The accused appeared to be under the influence of alcohol while dropping her children off at school,” he said.

“She was found to be intoxicated and the officers noted a smell of alcohol coming from the accused.

“The accused then stated that she had consumed a bottle of wine the night before.”

When breathalysed Gillies gave a reading of 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Appearing in the dock, Gillies pleaded guilty to one charge of being under the influence of alcohol while in charge of a motor vehicle.

‘You’ve gone and done it again’

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge told the court that “it was the morning after and she had drank the night before”.

“She’d had a full night’s sleep and thought she would be fine,” he said.

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Gillies that her previous drink-driving conviction does her “no favours”.

“At that time, you were disqualified for 16 months and now you’ve gone and done it again,” he said.

Sheriff Jones disqualified Gillies, of King’s Gate, Aberdeen, from driving for three years and ordered her to pay a £520 fine.

