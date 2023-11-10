Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies hopes to catch cruise ship tourism trade after £1.2m refurbishment

Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies is targeting cruise ship trade after a £1.2 million refurbishment.

Cammies in Cammachmore, along the A92, opened for business in April this year under new ownership.

Husband and wife team Nalin and Annette Abeyratne transformed it into a seafood restaurant offering “something different” for customers.

The opening of the seafood fusion restaurant was postponed due to construction delays, the cost-of-living crisis and supplier impacts due to the war in Ukraine.

It was initially planned to cost Nalin and Annette £700,000, however the price tag for transforming the derelict building almost doubled as a result.

Cammies supporting local produce

The restaurant and bar can accommodate 60 people and there’s outside seating for 30.

Produce for the restaurant comes from local fisherman in areas such as Stonehaven, Johnshaven and Cove Bay.

Punya Samarakoon, Cammies project and business development manager, said: “It’s had a very good response so far. Our restaurant was fully booked.

“What we do is produce all the seafood from the North Sea and don’t use any imports.

“We cook food in an international way. Our menu is different and people are trying it.

“We get lots of customers from the neighbourhood. I would say 60% or more are regular customers.

“They love our menu as they know they get something different to other places.

“It is a very different Cammies now.”

Something different that has just started at Cammies is a seafood buffet which runs every Friday night.

Customers have a selection of food which includes mussels, squid, prawns, monkfish, squid and crab.

A popular item so far has proven to be seafood filled Yorkshire puddings.

Cruise ship trade

Seven months since opening Punya has revealed plans to target cruise ship tourism companies in a bid to get Cammies and other local businesses some support.

Punya said: “We would like to invite tour companies because in this region from Aberdeen to Dundee you can’t find any place like Cammies.

“We know Stonehaven is the most popular tourist destination in the north-east and we are just 10 minutes before there.

“We think our international cuisine would be popular with the tourists.

“If companies could bring tourists to Cammies it would also lead to support for other local businesses.”

Keep costs down for customers

Despite opening during a cost-of-living crisis the business has continued to operate well.

Currently six members of staff are employed.

Punya said: “We managed our resources such as staffing and energy costs.

“We have also minimised the wastage. This has allowed us to keep costs down for customers and I can see they appreciate that.

“So many other places have increased their prices. That is the easiest and typical way to cover the inflation and other costs.

“But what we managed it very well without giving a burden to customers.”