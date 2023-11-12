Storm Debi: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents face 11 hours of rain tomorrow as Met Office issue new yellow weather warning

More heavy rain has been forecast across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire just weeks after Storm Babet caused flooding across the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for 11 hours of rain in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as Storm Debi sweeps in tomorrow.

The warning comes into effect from 10am on Monday and is due to end at 9pm.

It covers Stonehaven, Inverbervie, Ballater, Inverurie and Turriff.

Yellow warning for rain in Aberdeenshire and beyond

Parts of Angus, including Montrose and Brechin, are also included in the warning area.

During Strom Babet, Brechin was devastated by flooding with many people losing their belongings and being forced out of their homes.

The Met Office has said there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding throughout Monday, as well as fast flowing water causing a danger to life.

Motorists have been warned surface water could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Public transport services may also be impacted by last-minute cancellations or delayed journeys.