Storm Debi: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents face 11 hours of rain tomorrow as Met Office issue new yellow weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Debi: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents face 11 hours of rain tomorrow as Met Office issue new yellow weather warning

North-east residents have been warned of further weather disruption just weeks after Storm Babet.

By Ellie Milne
Car driving through flooding in Westhill
More heavy rain has been forecast just after Storm Babet brought flooding to the region. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

More heavy rain has been forecast across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire just weeks after Storm Babet caused flooding across the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for 11 hours of rain in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as Storm Debi sweeps in tomorrow.

The warning comes into effect from 10am on Monday and is due to end at 9pm.

It covers Stonehaven, Inverbervie, Ballater, Inverurie and Turriff.

Yellow weather warning November 13, 2023
The warning covers Aberdeen and a large part of Aberdeenshire. Image: Met Office.

Yellow warning for rain in Aberdeenshire and beyond

Parts of Angus, including Montrose and Brechin, are also included in the warning area.

During Strom Babet, Brechin was devastated by flooding with many people losing their belongings and being forced out of their homes.

The Met Office has said there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding throughout Monday, as well as fast flowing water causing a danger to life.

Motorists have been warned surface water could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Public transport services may also be impacted by last-minute cancellations or delayed journeys.

Storm Babet: What support is available for flood hit communities?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A photograph of Musical Box, the Whippet tank burnt out after its 10-hour rampage behind German lines at Amiens in 1918. The driver, Kintore Soldier William Carnie, is inset. Tank image courtesy of The Tank Museum. Artwork by Roddie Reid.
William Carnie: The Kintore farmer's son killed in one of WW1's most daring tank…
Students at International School Aberdeen (ISA) receive counselling in self-control and flexible thinking, as part of extensive anti-bullying efforts. Image: Prospect 13
Bullying: How is International School Aberdeen keeping incidents 'extremely low'?
Lorna Younge (owner) photographed outside the recently revamped Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh.
'It's a family legacy': Inside look at Newburgh's Udny Arms Hotel after million-pound makeover
Pavithra Mesthrigie (MSc Industrial Engineering and Management), City Square, Dundee throwing her cap in the air.
Is going to university really helping students get ahead or is it a path…
Red poppies and wooden crosses lay on the ground as part of remembrance day displays.
Gallery: Incredible poppy displays appear across north and north-east for Remembrance Day
Officer using metal detector at Eric Hendrie Park
Man rushed to hospital after being found injured in Aberdeen park
We went along to Guild Street to see how many drivers we could spot in an hour going through the bus gate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: More than £2,300 worth of fines in just 1 hour at…
The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant is a popular foodie destination in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Stonehaven
Colin Campbell dressed as Scrooge holding a wooden walking stick and looking grumpy at the camera.
Aberdeen amateur actor Colin Campbell takes on Scrooge for the second time in career…
Equinor's Arne Gurtner discusses North Sea oil and gas issues with Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho in London.
Equinor's UK boss warns North Sea investment at 'all-time low'

Conversation