Emergency services rush to scene of accident on A90 near Crimond

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a crash on the A90 near Crimond.

Eyewitnesses say a lorry has been involved in an accident with a car on the Peterhead to Fraserburgh road.

The road is closed in both directions, with local diversions in place.

Police are at the scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that crews were arriving on the scene.

She said: “We gave two appliances on the scene.

“We were called at 9.59am.

“We have arrived at the scene and a further heavy-duty appliance has been tasked from Anderston Street in Aberdeen.”

Police have been asked to comment.