Elgin teenager Erin Lang found after police hunt

Police have traced missing teenager Erin Lang after she went missing on Thursday night from Elgin.

15-year-old Erin was last seen at the McDonald’s restaurant in the Moray town at 8pm, and she had not been seen since.

Police have confirmed that she has now been found after asking the public to contact them.

Officers also highlighted a free service that helps people who are missing or thinking of going missing.

The statement continued: “Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

“This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000. For further details please visit their website

https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/

.”

