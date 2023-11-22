Aberdeen FC promised victory parade through city centre if they win cup final

Aberdeen FC will be given a celebratory parade through the Granite City if they win the Viaplay Cup.

The city council agreed to set aside cash for the potential event at a meeting today.

However, Barry Robson’s men will have to triumph over Rangers in the cup final match first.

The Dons will head down to Hampden Park to take on the Glasgow side on Sunday, December 17.

Councillor ‘optimistic’ Dons will achieve cup success

Chief finance officer Jonathan Belford unveiled the plan for a victory parade.

Mr Belford noted that the team’s cup wins in the past had been “acknowledged and celebrated” with similar events.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan wished the Dons “all the best” for the cup final.

While councillor M. Tauqeer Malik said he believes the celebration will happen.

He added: “I am very optimistic that Aberdeen Football Club will be victorious.”

The council will now prepare a city celebration should the Dons achieve cup success.

Thousands of fans attended previous parades

A parade was last held in Aberdeen to mark the club’s Scottish League Cup win back in March 2014.

More than 50,000 football fans lined the city centre streets to watch the team bring the trophy home on an open top bus.

Team captain at the time, Russell Anderson, proudly lifted the cup aloft while delighted Dons fans cheered the lads on.

Money for the upcoming event would come from the Common Good Fund if the Dons triumph.