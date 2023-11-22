Aberdeen’s Offshore Helicopter Services in £10 million tax probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Offshore Helicopter Services in £10 million tax probe

Company warns repayments may put its future in doubt.

By Mathew Perry
Offshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce, Aberdeen. I
Offshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: OHS.

Aberdeen-based Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) UK is facing a probe into its tax affairs, with the firm potentially liable for £10 million in repayments.

If HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) requires OHS to pay the full amount alleged to be outstanding, there is “significant doubt” as to the firm’s ability to “continue as an ongoing concern”, according to new financial filings by the company.

HMRC’s investigation relates to the alleged underpayment of custom duties and import value added tax (VAT) on imports between September 2017 and March 2020.

OHS was owned by Babcock International at that time. It has had two ownership changes since then.

An offshore worker boarding an OHS helicopter
A Babcock-operated S92 before CHC’s recent ownership changes.

Babcock sold OHS to Texas-based CHC Helicopters in 2021, but just a year later the UK’s competition watchdog forced the US company to sell off the Aberdeen business.

After 22 months of uncertainty, in April this year CHC Helicopters sold OHS to South Africa-based Ultimate Aviation Group.

Now, it seems the future of the North Sea helicopter operator, which employs about 370 people, is up in the air once again.

OHS faces £10m HMRC liability

A spokesperson for OHS said: “The company has a strong defence and will keep staff fully updated throughout the legal process.

“Tax and legal advisors have been appointed and are currently preparing a multi-faceted defence, on various grounds, in respect of this matter.”

According to OHS’s latest annual report, the firm received demands for the alleged outstanding tax payments last month.

If OHS is unsuccessful in defending the HMRC case, “the liability inclusive of interest or penalties would be in the region of £10m”, the report added.

A CHC Helicopter in January 2023. Offshore Helicopter Services was sold to Ultimate Aviation Group by CHC in April. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

In these circumstances, OHS said it would “need to obtain additional finance and/or reach agreement with HMRC regarding an instalment repayment plan, neither of which are currently in place”.

The firm went on: “As a result of this matter, the directors consider that there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt over the company’s ability to continue as an ongoing concern.”

HMRC declined to comment.

Conversation