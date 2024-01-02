Retired professor ploughs more than £500,000 into restoring Udny Green church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired professor ploughs more than £500,000 into restoring Udny Green church

Tony Eddison said he 'spent his kids inheritance' on the building which has stood tall in the small village for 202 years.

By Ross Hempseed
Udny Green Church
Udny Green Church. Image: Tony Eddison.

Being retired means you can enjoy a much easier life, however, one retired professor is taking on the challenge of bringing an abandoned church back to life.

The Udny Green church was built more than 200 years ago by the famous Aberdeen city architect John Smith, funded by the Udny family.

He is well-known in the north-east for creating the iconic silver/granite cityscape that is Aberdeen today.

Tony Eddison, 61, a former architecture lecturer moved to the small Aberdeenshire community for retirement last year.

Living in the village, Mr Eddison could not escape the magnificent church facade, which closed in 2022 following widespread church closures by the Church of Scotland.

Udny Green Church restoration.
Tony Eddison working on the iron gates outside the church. Image: Tony Eddison.

Following plans to sell some of the historic building and wanting to preserve the history and functionality of the church, Mr Eddison decided to buy it for more than £100,000.

He knows firsthand how important the church is to the community, especially for celebrations, hosting hundreds of services, weddings and funerals in its life.

Mr Eddison said: “We wanted to rescue the church and make it available to the community because so many of these churches get converted into private homes or themed bars and while there is nothing wrong with that, the community cannot really get access to it.

Inside the Udny Green church.
Inside the Udny Green church in Aberdeenshire. Image: Tony Eddison.

“In small villages like Udny Green, the community relies on these buildings.

“My family and I decided to act and do something about this and put our savings into purchasing, rescuing and restoring the beautiful Kirk in the village of Udny Green.

“We just couldn’t stand by and see yet another beautiful building be left to decline into ruin.”

Eddison family work to restore the Udny Green Church.
Tony Eddison’s son James, works on the rusty fence. Image: Tony Eddison.

‘Thank you’ for saving our church

It features a large ceremony hall with a three-sided balcony as well as a bell tower.

It also has a meeting room and large organ and room for more than 330 worshippers.

When Mr Eddison bought the property, he hired a team to survey the church to calculate how much it would take to restore the building, estimating the cost to be £500,000.

Mr Eddison and his youngest son James, have been heavily involved in the restoration work.

Udny Green church restoration of front door.
The team restored one of the main doors to the church. Image: Tony Eddison.

Since March this year, the team has been busy replacing rotten windows, removing rust, repairing walls and railings, plaster and painting and making sure the building is dry and watertight.

However, some professional work was required, so Mr Eddison has started a GoFundMe to help cover some costs.

He jokingly commented that he was using his children’s inheritance to help with the restoration, who were surprisingly okay with it and knew it was for a good cause.

What makes the church special is the setting, says Mr Eddison, being located right in the heart of the village.

More than £500,000 to restore Udny Green Church

Unusually, instead of a nearby cemetery, the church has a memorial garden beside it, which is well-maintained by some green-thumbed Udny Green residents.

Mr Eddison says that when the sale sign went up, residents were scared about what would happen to their beloved church.

Mr Eddison added: “Everybody we have spoken to has encouraged us and while we are working on the building they tend to stop and come in for a look around.

Udny Green church in summertime.
Villagers outside the church when it was open. Image Tony Eddison.

“It’s mainly thank you from the villagers. Thank you for taking on the project because people were afraid of losing it.

“There has been nothing but encouragement.”

The team has also been given the seal of approval by Margaret and Bill Hamilton, of the nearby Udny Castle, the ancestral seat of the Udny family.

Following months of restoration work, the team aims to have the church fully reopen for events in February.

In Full: Church of Scotland confirms seven closures in Elgin, Lossiemouth and Burghead

