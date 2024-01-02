HSE reports 175 ‘dangerous occurrences’ for North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

HSE reports 175 ‘dangerous occurrences’ for North Sea

The watchdog has published its latest annual report.

By Allister Thomas
The HSE report assesses issues including hydrocarbon releases. Image: Shutterstock
The HSE report assesses issues including hydrocarbon releases. Image: Shutterstock

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has published its latest annual report on the state of North Sea safety.

Looking at 2022, the watchdog found 175 “dangerous occurrences” during the year, defined as having “high potential to cause death or serious injury” but which happen relatively infrequently.

The total was broken down into hydrocarbon releases (51), wells (11), pipelines (9) and a series of “other” cases (104) in their own bracket.

Those overall figures are down on 2021’s dangerous occurrences which numbered 198 and 2020’s 172.

The number of oil and gas releases (hydrocarbon releases) at 51 were also down on 91 in 2021 and 94 in 2020.

HSE said 72 non-fatal injuries took place in 2022, the highest since 2019 (98), and no fatalities occurred.

Injuries covered non-specified issues and cases which meant workers took more than seven days off.

‘Sprains and strains’ accounted for 25% of all injuries, with ‘fracture’ accounting for a further 24%. The most common body part to be injured was ‘upper limb’ (56% of all injuries), followed by ‘lower limb’ (24%).

‘Non compliance issues’ also recorded

Meanwhile HSE uncovered a total of 1,083 “non-compliance issues” which were “most commonly relating to maintenance (158), followed by emergency arrangements (131)”.

Safety-critical systems (127), control of work (120) and plant integrity (109) round off the top five.

The total figure is the highest since 2018, when 1,254 issues were uncovered.

Last month, trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) published its own report into North Sea safety which revealed, among other findings, that diabetes and blood pressure were among the top causes of failed North Sea medicals.

HSE’s report was published on its website at the end of November.

It comes amid a series of HSE issues in 2023 for the sector linked to body mass index and a continued backlog of delayed maintenance.

Read more:

Over a third of North Sea workers too heavy for lifeboats

HSE documents lay bare ‘alarming’ safety failings across North Sea platforms

