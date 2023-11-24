Aberdeen man traced safe and well after police probe ‘out of character’ disappearance

Police have traced missing Aberdeen man Mark Scorgie after an ‘out of character’ disappearance.

Police put out an appeal after the 47-year-old was not seen since being in the Cornhill Road area at around 4:30pm yesterday, Thursday November 23.

But police have since issued an update that Mark is now “safe and well” after being found.

A statement read: “We can confirm that Mark Scorgie, 47, who was reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”