Free Saturday car parking in Elgin before Christmas as councillors pledge £17k to cover costs

Elgin residents are set to enjoy free parking on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

The scheme has been rolled out in the Moray city after a £17,000 funding boost.

The offer will go ahead on Saturdays between November 25 and the day before Christmas Eve on December 23 and is an extension to the ‘Free After Three‘ scheme.

Free After Three allows weekday shoppers to park up without cost after three o’clock between Monday November 27 and Friday January 5.

Elgin Councillors, the Elgin Common Good Fund and the River Lossie Trust funded the project with a combined £17,000.

Moray Council Chief Executive, Roddy Burns, said: “It will allow us to promote our parking facilities and Elgin town centre’s range of shops and businesses.

“It also provides a gesture of goodwill to residents, recognising that there has been a reduction in available parking and preferred locations while Batchen Lane Multi-Storey has been undergoing repairs.”

Full list of participating car parks