Revealed: The 7 famous faces you didn’t know went to school in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: The 7 famous faces you didn’t know went to school in Aberdeen

Here are some familiar faces who studied in the Granite City before hitting the big time.

By Ross Hempseed
Several celebrities have studied in the Granite City. Image: DC Thomson.
Several celebrities have studied in the Granite City. Image: DC Thomson.

People may be familiar with Aberdonians such as Annie Lennox and Emeli Sandé, but here are some famous faces who went to school in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen has produced some titans of music, sport and entertainment who were both born and attended school here.

Arguably the most famous Aberdonian is Annie Lennox, an award-winning musician whose career spans more than four decades.

Other notable names include Emeli Sandé, Denis Law, Paul Lawrie and Rose Leslie.

However, here are some that you might not have known studied in Aberdeen at places such as RGU, Robert Gordon’s College and Cults Academy.

Vogue Williams

The Irish-born television personality studied at Robert Gordon University, earning a construction design and management degree.

She is most famous for her podcast, which she hosts with her husband, Spencer Matthews from Made in Chelsea, called Spencer & Vogue.

The two can often be heard bickering over the airways as they speak openly about their marriage.

Vogue Williams
Vogue Williams. Image: David Fisher/ Shutterstock

Laura Main

Having starred in all 12 series of BBC’s Call the Midwife first as a Nun Bernadette and then as Nurse Shelagh Turner, Laura Main was born in Aberdeen and studied at Hazlehead Academy.

In addition to Call the Midwife, she has an extensive career in the theatre having started performing as the lead in Annie in 1990 at the Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Laura Main
Laura Main from Call the Midwife. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Calvin Goldspink

During the 2000s, one of the most popular music ensembles was created in the form of S Club 8. Among those chosen was Aberdeen-born Calvin Goldspink.

He was part of the group which also included Rochelle Humes and Frankie Bridge who would go on to become part of the successful girl group, The Saturdays.

S Club 8 had success with six Top 10 singles including the incredibly catchy Sundown.

He previously attended Cults Academy during his teenage years and now lives in Los Angeles and is father to two daughters.

Exterior of Cults Academy
Cults Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Annie Wallace

Most known for portraying the role of Sally St. Claire in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, she is the first transgender person to portray a regular transgender character in British soap opera history.

The 58-year-old Aberdeen native studied at Aberdeen Grammar School and had several jobs before landing her breakout role in the long-running soap in 2015.

Her character is a strict, “no-nonsense” headteacher who moves to Hollyoaks village to work at the local school.

In 2021, she was awarded for Outstanding Trans Activism by the Proud Scotland Awards.

Annie Wallace
Annie Wallace, Hollyoaks actress. Image: BBC.

David Rintoul

Having attended Robert Gordon’s College in the 1950s, actor David Rintoul has come a long way with acting roles in Game of Thrones as Aerys II Targaryen and Michael Adeane, private secretary to the Queen, in season 3 of The Crown.

The 74-year-old has also had a long career in the theatre with companies including the Royal National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company.

Most recently, he appeared in a small role in the 2021 film, The Protege, starring Maggie Q and Michael Keaton.

David Rintoul
David Rintoul attended Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen in the 1950s. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial

Sandi Thom

Scottish singer Sandi Thom had a chokehold on the UK when she released her addictively catchy song – I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker (With Flowers in My Hair).

The debut song shot her to stardom topping the charts in June 2006 in several countries, including the UK, Australia and Ireland.

Originally born in Banff, she attended Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen and spent three years performing in a band from Gourdon, called The Residents.

Her debut song remains popular to this day having amassed more than 64m streams on Spotify.

Sandi Thom performing at Grampian Pride
Sandi Thom performing at Grampian Pride. Image: DC Thomson.

Conversation