Emergency services called to crash on A92 at Muchalls

The road is restricted northbound due to the collision.

By Ellie Milne
Image: DC Thomson

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on the A92 near Muchalls.

The incident took place before 5pm on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road.

It is understood one car, which landed on its roof, was involved in the crash.

Police, paramedics and fire crews have been called to the scene.

Traffic Scotland has reported the road is currently restricted at Muchalls due to the road traffic incident.

Motorists are being advised to approach with caution and expect delays in the area.

A fire spokesman confirmed crews had been dispatched to the scene to assist the ambulance service.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow. 

