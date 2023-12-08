Police hunt driver of red van who approached children in Milltimber

Police are searching for a person who approached children while driving a red van in Milltimber.

The incident took place at about 3pm on Wednesday at the junction with the Meadows and Oldford Avenue.

Three children were approached by a person who was driving a red van on the residential street.

Officers are now appealing for information from the public to establish the full circumstances.

Regular patrols are also being carried out in the area.

Sergeant Tony Gibson said: “We understand incidents like this can be concerning for the local community and I would like to give reassurance that officers are working to trace the person involved.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or a red van in the area to get in touch.

“In particular if you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that might help with our inquiries please make contact with us.

“Regular patrols are being carried out in the area and anyone with concerns can approach and speak to officers.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0714 of December 7.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.