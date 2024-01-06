Tillydrone police probe as man, 59, dies in unexplained circumstances

A 59-year-old man died in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen last night.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained, but it not believed to be suspicious.

Police officers were sent to Pennan Road at around 9:30pm on Friday, January 5.

Part of the road was taped off late last night.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a 59-year-old man on Pennan Road, Aberdeen at around 9.30pm on Friday, January 5, 2023.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Residents living in the area spotted a heavy police presence Friday night.

The scene was clear on Saturday morning, with eyewitnesses saying that officers had left the area by 2.30am.