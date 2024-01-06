Aberdeen man last seen nearly two weeks ago reported missing

A man who was last seen in the Seaton area of Aberdeen on Christmas Eve has been reported missing to police.

Kieran Towler, 28, was last seen on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

He is described as being white, is 6ft 1ns tall and has short, brown hair and a stubble.

As well as this, he is thought to be wearing casual clothing and may be unkept in appearance.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Towler since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant to his disappearance, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

They are asked to quote incident number 1764 of January 5, 2024.